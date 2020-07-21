121 Washington St

Amenities
Condo for Rent
121 Washington
Vista, CA 92084
1 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
1 Car Garage and 1 Assigned Spot
Washer, Dryer, Fridge Included
Water and Trash Included
Pets on Approval
Just Remodeled
Professionally Managed by Squared Away Real Estate
Just remodeled condo for rent. The kitchen has quartz counter and is open to the living room which is great for entertaining. The bedroom is very spacious and the best part is the remodeled bathroom. The laundry is located inside the home. It has hard surfaces throughout. You will have a 1 Car Garage and 1 Assigned Spot in front of the garage. The yard is fenced and shared with the neighbor. The home has a Fridge, Microwave, Stove, Washer/Dryer (Super Nice Convenience Feature), and Ceiling Fans. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, San Diego, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home a must see please contact me for a showing. Thank you..
Online Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action
Squared Away Real Estate
John Brown
760-889-0113
Text me for the Fastest Response
John81Brown@Gmail.com
Cal BRE#01800322
Semper Fi