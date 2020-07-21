All apartments in Vista
Vista, CA
121 Washington St
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:34 AM

121 Washington St

121 Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

121 Washington Street, Vista, CA 92084

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Condo for Rent
121 Washington
Vista, CA 92084

1 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
1 Car Garage and 1 Assigned Spot
Washer, Dryer, Fridge Included
Water and Trash Included
Pets on Approval
Just Remodeled
Professionally Managed by Squared Away Real Estate

Just remodeled condo for rent. The kitchen has quartz counter and is open to the living room which is great for entertaining. The bedroom is very spacious and the best part is the remodeled bathroom. The laundry is located inside the home. It has hard surfaces throughout. You will have a 1 Car Garage and 1 Assigned Spot in front of the garage. The yard is fenced and shared with the neighbor. The home has a Fridge, Microwave, Stove, Washer/Dryer (Super Nice Convenience Feature), and Ceiling Fans. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, San Diego, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home a must see please contact me for a showing. Thank you..
Online Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action

Squared Away Real Estate
John Brown
760-889-0113
Text me for the Fastest Response
John81Brown@Gmail.com
Cal BRE#01800322
Semper Fi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Washington St have any available units?
121 Washington St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 Washington St have?
Some of 121 Washington St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Washington St currently offering any rent specials?
121 Washington St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Washington St pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Washington St is pet friendly.
Does 121 Washington St offer parking?
Yes, 121 Washington St offers parking.
Does 121 Washington St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 Washington St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Washington St have a pool?
No, 121 Washington St does not have a pool.
Does 121 Washington St have accessible units?
No, 121 Washington St does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Washington St have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Washington St does not have units with dishwashers.
