121 Washington St

Condo for Rent

121 Washington

Vista, CA 92084



1 Bedroom

1 Bathroom

1 Car Garage and 1 Assigned Spot

Washer, Dryer, Fridge Included

Water and Trash Included

Pets on Approval

Just Remodeled

Professionally Managed by Squared Away Real Estate



Just remodeled condo for rent. The kitchen has quartz counter and is open to the living room which is great for entertaining. The bedroom is very spacious and the best part is the remodeled bathroom. The laundry is located inside the home. It has hard surfaces throughout. You will have a 1 Car Garage and 1 Assigned Spot in front of the garage. The yard is fenced and shared with the neighbor. The home has a Fridge, Microwave, Stove, Washer/Dryer (Super Nice Convenience Feature), and Ceiling Fans. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, San Diego, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home a must see please contact me for a showing. Thank you..

Online Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action



Squared Away Real Estate

John Brown

760-889-0113

Text me for the Fastest Response

John81Brown@Gmail.com

Cal BRE#01800322

Semper Fi