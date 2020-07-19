1095 Shadowridge Drive, Unit 133

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

This one bedroom, one bath condominium home includes AC! This is a bottom floor unit that includes a large patio, an upgraded bath and earthtone paint colors throughout. Additionally, the washer, dryer and refrigerator are all included. Located in the highly desirable Aspens in Shadowridge. There is a detached one car garage. Enjoy the community pool and spa and beautiful surroundings. Minutes to shopping, dining and Highway 78. The Shadowridge Country Club is just across the street. PLEASE NOTE THERE IS NO ADDITIONAL PARKING IN THE COMPLEX. YOUR ONE VEHICLE MUST FIT IN THE GARAGE OR PARK IN ANOTHER DEVELOPMENT ACROSS THE STREET. Advertised price subject to review of credit, employment, background and rental history verification and therefore subject to change. No Section 8. Small pets accepted with additional deposit. Non smokers of any products strictly enforced. View our website at: www.allinvestorsrealty.com to view additional rental homes. Equal Housing Opportunity. CABRE#01134376. Contact Jeannine Ramirez at 760.644.0209 to schedule a viewing.