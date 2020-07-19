All apartments in Vista
Last updated March 19 2019

1095 Shadowridge Drive, Unit 133

1095 Shadowridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1095 Shadowridge Dr, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
This one bedroom, one bath condominium home includes AC! This is a bottom floor unit that includes a large patio, an upgraded bath and earthtone paint colors throughout. Additionally, the washer, dryer and refrigerator are all included. Located in the highly desirable Aspens in Shadowridge. There is a detached one car garage. Enjoy the community pool and spa and beautiful surroundings. Minutes to shopping, dining and Highway 78. The Shadowridge Country Club is just across the street. PLEASE NOTE THERE IS NO ADDITIONAL PARKING IN THE COMPLEX. YOUR ONE VEHICLE MUST FIT IN THE GARAGE OR PARK IN ANOTHER DEVELOPMENT ACROSS THE STREET. Advertised price subject to review of credit, employment, background and rental history verification and therefore subject to change. No Section 8. Small pets accepted with additional deposit. Non smokers of any products strictly enforced. View our website at: www.allinvestorsrealty.com to view additional rental homes. Equal Housing Opportunity. CABRE#01134376. Contact Jeannine Ramirez at 760.644.0209 to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1095 Shadowridge Drive, Unit 133 have any available units?
1095 Shadowridge Drive, Unit 133 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1095 Shadowridge Drive, Unit 133 have?
Some of 1095 Shadowridge Drive, Unit 133's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1095 Shadowridge Drive, Unit 133 currently offering any rent specials?
1095 Shadowridge Drive, Unit 133 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1095 Shadowridge Drive, Unit 133 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1095 Shadowridge Drive, Unit 133 is pet friendly.
Does 1095 Shadowridge Drive, Unit 133 offer parking?
Yes, 1095 Shadowridge Drive, Unit 133 offers parking.
Does 1095 Shadowridge Drive, Unit 133 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1095 Shadowridge Drive, Unit 133 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1095 Shadowridge Drive, Unit 133 have a pool?
Yes, 1095 Shadowridge Drive, Unit 133 has a pool.
Does 1095 Shadowridge Drive, Unit 133 have accessible units?
No, 1095 Shadowridge Drive, Unit 133 does not have accessible units.
Does 1095 Shadowridge Drive, Unit 133 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1095 Shadowridge Drive, Unit 133 has units with dishwashers.
