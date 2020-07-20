All apartments in Vista
1004 Phillips Street

1004 Phillips Street · No Longer Available
Location

1004 Phillips Street, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Upgraded 3B/2BA w/ 2 Garages, Washer/Dryer and Large Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Beautiful 3B/2BA upgraded house available for lease in Vista featuring approximately 1,926 SF of living space over two levels. Open living room, dining & kitchen. Upgraded kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Spacious bonus room area with garage and backyard access. Large master bedroom features attached bathroom with dual sinks, spacious walk-in closet and private balcony. Property features 2 garage and includes washer/dryer. Huge private fenced in yard!

Note: Glass on back door slider to be replaced prior to move in.

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2570
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- PET RESTRICTIONS: owner will consider 2 pets for $25-$50 p/pet based on screening score (see below):

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20. Your pet's overall score will determine the cost of pet rent. Ex: A score of 4-5 would be $25 pet rent, a 2-3 would be a $50 pet rent, and a 1 would be denied.

If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Vista
- FLOORING: Tile, carpet on stairs only
- PARKING: Garages (2), driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: none. tenant pays all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: Yes

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

-SPECIAL PROVISIONS: SHARED LOWER DRIVEWAY-NO PARKING VEHICLES OUTSIDE OF LOWER GARAGE AS THIS WILL BLOCK NEIGHBOR'S ACCESS TO THEIR PROPERTY. Glass on back slider to be replaced prior to move in. Vehicle may not fit within front car driveway. Fireplace is decorative only.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE4679208)

