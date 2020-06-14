Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:54 PM

46 Apartments for rent in Ventura, CA with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Thille
15 Units Available
Colony Parc
848 Weber Cir, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
920 sqft
Just steps from world-class shopping, with unbeatable mountain views. Residents enjoy communal tennis court, gym, media room and parking. In-unit amenities include walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:27pm
Thille
4 Units Available
Via Ventura
930 Pacific Strand Pl, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,057
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1086 sqft
Near Highway 126 and Thille Park. Attractive apartments with a full selection of modern kitchen appliances, a fireplace and private laundry facilities. Residents have use of a clubhouse, a pool and a community garden.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Poinsetta
11 Units Available
Sofi Ventura
6250 Telegraph Rd, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,762
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,206
972 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Wells
4 Units Available
Citron
11111 Citrus Dr, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Deluxe resort community offers 24-hour gym, clubhouse, business center and more. Located near local transit, the Santa Paula Fwy and Saticoy Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Serra
8 Units Available
Ventura Beach Luxury Apartments
1241 Petit Ave, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
988 sqft
Newly renovated 1 and 2 Bedroom 1Bath apartment homes and townhomes. Our community offers 5 beautifully landscaped courtyards with 5 sparkling pools and 5 BBQ areas where you can lounge under one of our 5 gazebos.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 9 at 12:29pm
$
Saticoy
1 Unit Available
YOLO West Apartments
11114 Darling Road, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Entertain. Retreat. Relax. Indulge. Endless Experiences Await. A New Community Has Arrived. With an unrivaled quality, robust unit amenities, and curated common area spaces and experiences, YOLO West is more than a home – it’s a destination.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Ventura
1 Unit Available
61 S Crimea
61 S Crimea St, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
61 S Crimea Street Available 08/01/20 1 Bed 1 Bath Cottage - Bright and spacious one bedroom back-house with a private gate and street entrance in an envious location. The house features a sunny private yard surrounded by fruit trees.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Midtown
1 Unit Available
50 Anacapa Street
50 Anacapa Street, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
515 sqft
Midtown Ventura - Cottage one bedroom, one bathroom - Classic Midtown Ventura stand alone cottage, one bedroom, one bathroom by Ventura High School.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Midtown
1 Unit Available
510 Eva Street
510 Eva Street, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Quaint Midtown Home with New Wood Flooring & Large Yard!! - Quaint Home located in a desirable Midtown Ventura Neighborhood! This single story 2 bedroom 1 bath home has a large open living room with large windows offering a lot natural sunlight.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Thille
1 Unit Available
5232 Shenandoah
5232 Shenandoah Street, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
903 sqft
5232 Shenandoah Available 07/10/20 Beautifully Updated Villa Ventura Townhouse - Recently upgraded upper level 2-bedroom 1 bath Villa Ventura Townhouse. The South facing living room overlooks the peaceful park off the private balcony.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Pierpont
1 Unit Available
2885 Pierpont Blvd
2885 Pierpont Boulevard, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2885 Pierpont Blvd Available 06/20/20 Modern Remodel on Pierpont Beach! You must see these interior upgrades!! - Completely Remodeled Pierpont Beach Home!! This single story 2-bedroom 1 bath home has great curb appeal with bright fresh exterior

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
College
1 Unit Available
686 College Drive
686 College Drive, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
912 sqft
686 College Drive Available 06/15/20 Recently Renovated Duplex near Camino Real Park and Ventura College! - Excellent Ventura location in a great neighborhood.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Serra
1 Unit Available
8055 Agate Street
8055 Agate Street, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1627 sqft
Ventura - Three bedroom, two bath, single story home - Beautiful single story in quiet Stone Hedge development of East Ventura. Fenced backyard with grass and concrete patio. Newer carpet, newer appliances, and blinds throughout home.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Serra
1 Unit Available
1564 Berryessa Ave
1564 Berryessa Avenue, Ventura, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2723 sqft
Beautiful 4+2 home built in 2002. Entry opens up to living room. Separate formal dining room and breakfast area. Spacious kitchen opens up onto family room with fireplace.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Downtown Ventura
1 Unit Available
957 East Santa Clara Street
957 East Santa Clara Street, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
650 sqft
Charming One Bedroom in Downtown Craftsman Style Triplex. 4 Lots from Prospect Coffee Roasters, Walk to Main Street Restaurants, Shops and Beach.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
College
1 Unit Available
749 Skyline road
749 Skyline Road, Ventura, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2079 sqft
Gorgeous four bedroom in the Ventura Highlands. 180-degree ocean views at the top of Skyline Road. Unobstructed views of the ocean/islands/city lights and the Arroyo Verde Park and trails. Private Gate access to Arroyo Verde Park and trails.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Downtown Ventura
1 Unit Available
1236 E Main Street
1236 East Main Street, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
2000 sqft
Available unit is 1234 E Main St. within a 3 unit property. Approx 2300 SF residential and/or commercial rental, Live-Work. 2 bedrooms and 1 large bath. 1st floor approx 1800 SF with 2 bedrooms, 2nd floor is an approx 500 SF.

1 of 5

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
Thille
1 Unit Available
826 Fitzgerald Avenue
826 Fitzgerald Avenue, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1963 sqft
Spacious Townhouse by Govt.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
379 Dalton Street
379 Dalton Street, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
379 Dalton Street Available 04/30/20 Spacious 3BR 2BTH with guest house in Cunane Tract - Great corner location for this California Bungalow style home in highly sought after neighborhood near Ventura High School. Loaded with charm inside and out.

1 of 7

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
Downtown Ventura
1 Unit Available
168 S Palm Street
168 South Palm Street, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
630 sqft
One Bedroom Cottage Located in the Heart of Ventura! - This charming property has been entirely remodeled, adding modern touches to this historic home.
Results within 1 mile of Ventura
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
Town Center
27 Units Available
Serenade at Riverpark
700 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,297
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1289 sqft
Located conveniently off Highway 101 and in walking distance to shopping and dining. Units feature gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, fireplaces and in-home washer/dryers. Community has a pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Saticoy
1 Unit Available
11234 VIOLETA ST
11234 Violeta Street, Saticoy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1164 sqft
Beautiful 3+1 Upgraded Single Story Home in Saticoy - Updated single-story home with 3 spacious bedrooms, plus1 bath located in Ventura.

1 of 30

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Windsor North River Ridge
1 Unit Available
2109 Bermuda Dunes Place
2109 Bermuda Dunes Place, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1546 sqft
2109 Bermuda Dunes Place Available 07/02/20 Resort style living at it's best! - Resort like living in a gated community inside the golf course! Fabulously refurbished single story 2 bedroom, 2 bath plus den, formal dining room, large living room
Results within 5 miles of Ventura
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
9 Units Available
Rancho Solana
2444 Alvarado St, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,464
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
843 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient on-site amenities include covered parking, a playground and controlled access entry. Every unit includes energy-efficient lighting, additional storage and hardwood-inspired flooring. Situated near Ventura Freeway and the Martinez Shopping Center.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Ventura, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ventura renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

