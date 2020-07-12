/
142 Apartments for rent in Saticoy, Ventura, CA
Vanoni Ranch
10676 Veronica Ln, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,930
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,806
1297 sqft
This community is just blocks from the Santa Clara River. There is a playground, pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym on site. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
YOLO West Apartments
11114 Darling Road, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1205 sqft
Entertain. Retreat. Relax. Indulge. Endless Experiences Await. A New Community Has Arrived. With an unrivaled quality, robust unit amenities, and curated common area spaces and experiences, YOLO West is more than a home – it’s a destination.
732 Topeka ave.
732 Topeka Avenue, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1158 sqft
732 Topeka ave. Available 07/18/20 Ventura | 2+2 in the East End! - Beautiful two bedroom two bathroom home in East Ventura. As you enter the home, to the left you will find the living room and formal dining area.
1025 Cachuma Avenue #92
1025 Cachuma Ave, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1392 sqft
East End Stonegate Home - We will be showing the above property next Monday and Tuesday, 3/9 and 3/10, from 5:00 to 5:30 p.m. Please come by if you would like to view the property. Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage.
Ventura Terrace
6600 Telephone Rd, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
885 sqft
Great location for commuters close to Highways 101 and 126. Residents have access to communal parking, playground and on-site laundry. Units offer carpet, patios or balconies, refrigerators, ovens, and ranges.
Ventura Beach Luxury Apartments
1241 Petit Ave, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
988 sqft
Newly renovated 1 and 2 Bedroom 1Bath apartment homes and townhomes. Our community offers 5 beautifully landscaped courtyards with 5 sparkling pools and 4 BBQ areas where you can lounge under one of our 5 gazebos.
9549 Darling Road
9549 Darling Road, Ventura, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,450
3215 sqft
Welcome to this lovely Santa Rosa Walk home! This home offers 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms including a huge master suite upstairs, plus a smaller master bedroom suite downstairs.
8416 Neath St
8416 Neath Street, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1263 sqft
8416 Neath St Available 08/10/20 INSIDE & OUT EAST END VENTURA BEAUTY! Modern CA living at it’s BEST! - 8416 Neath, Ventura You will absolutely love how gorgeous this home is! From lovely newer landscaping to the modern open gourmet kitchen with
Mosaic Apartments
500 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
Studio
$1,918
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,287
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,898
1030 sqft
Plush homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and central air-conditioning in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to covered parking, a business center, and a 24-hour gym. Near The Collection Riverpark mall.
Colony Parc
848 Weber Cir, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
920 sqft
Just steps from world-class shopping, with unbeatable mountain views. Residents enjoy communal tennis court, gym, media room and parking. In-unit amenities include walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and dishwasher.
Sofi Ventura
6250 Telegraph Rd, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,968
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
972 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Serenade at Riverpark
700 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,071
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,311
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1289 sqft
Located conveniently off Highway 101 and in walking distance to shopping and dining. Units feature gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, fireplaces and in-home washer/dryers. Community has a pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.
Rancho Solana
2444 Alvarado St, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
843 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient on-site amenities include covered parking, a playground and controlled access entry. Every unit includes energy-efficient lighting, additional storage and hardwood-inspired flooring. Situated near Ventura Freeway and the Martinez Shopping Center.
Tempo At Riverpark
450 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,025
1270 sqft
A contemporary community in RiverPark. Near beaches, parks and the farmers' market. On-site club-style fitness, yoga, spinning and pool. Stunning, sleek designs with stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and quartz countertops.
Via Ventura
930 Pacific Strand Pl, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,019
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1086 sqft
Near Highway 126 and Thille Park. Attractive apartments with a full selection of modern kitchen appliances, a fireplace and private laundry facilities. Residents have use of a clubhouse, a pool and a community garden.
248 PALM DRIVE
248 Palm Drive, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
811 sqft
248 PALM DRIVE Available 08/10/20 Charming 2Bed/1Bath Single Story ( front house) - NOT DISTURB TENANT-2Bed/ 1Bath Spanish Bungalow with a charm featuring hardwood floors. Nice sized kitchen with a stove and a refrigerator included.
5232 Shenandoah
5232 Shenandoah Street, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
903 sqft
Beautifully Updated Villa Ventura Townhouse - Recently upgraded upper level 2-bedroom 1 bath Villa Ventura Townhouse. The South facing living room overlooks the peaceful park off the private balcony. Upgraded kitchen has new counters and sink.
6002 Loma Vista Road
6002 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Central Ventura Home with Large Yard! - 3 Bedroom 1.
4877 Clubhouse Drive
4877 Clubhouse Drive, Ventura County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
3790 sqft
4877 Clubhouse Drive Available 08/01/20 Saticoy Country Club Sprawling Custom Home for rent - FOR RENT https://www.youtube.
5372 Annapolis Court
5372 Annapolis Court, Ventura, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
2061 sqft
Single level home in a desirable neighborhood below the college on a cul de sac.
2895 DIAMOND DRIVE
2895 Diamond Drive, Camarillo, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,250
3779 sqft
2895 DIAMOND DRIVE Available 08/08/20 Gorgeous 5 Bed, 3.5 Bath Home in Sterling Hills - This stunning 5 Bed, 3.5 Bath home is in the exclusive gated community of Sterling Hills. High vaulted ceilings and windows allow for natural light throughout.
759 Festivo Street
759 Festivo Street, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1665 sqft
Great Oxnard Home Location Off Rice Road - We will be showing the property on Thursday June 11, 2020 at 4:00 - 4:30 pm. Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath home with dining room, living room, and laundry upstairs with the bedrooms.
3700 Dean Dr #708
3700 Dean Drive, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1169 sqft
Nicely Updated 2/2 Ventura Condo! (W/D INSIDE UNIT) - Virtual tour link - https://www.boxbrownie.com/360/?c=52954d7c834e01539bcab849da9045353aaa7e44 This upstairs an upstairs unit 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms just under 1200 sq ft.
650 W Gonzales
650 West Gonzales Road, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1000 sqft
Duplex in gated complex. Amenities included: deck, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, storage, and laundry in building. Shared two car garage space included with remote opener. Large fridge and freezer. Quiet area.
