2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
67 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ventura, CA
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12
Thille
15 Units Available
Colony Parc
848 Weber Cir, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
920 sqft
Just steps from world-class shopping, with unbeatable mountain views. Residents enjoy communal tennis court, gym, media room and parking. In-unit amenities include walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12
Thille
4 Units Available
Via Ventura
930 Pacific Strand Pl, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1086 sqft
Near Highway 126 and Thille Park. Attractive apartments with a full selection of modern kitchen appliances, a fireplace and private laundry facilities. Residents have use of a clubhouse, a pool and a community garden.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12
Serra
5 Units Available
Ventura Terrace
6600 Telephone Rd, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
885 sqft
Great location for commuters close to Highways 101 and 126. Residents have access to communal parking, playground and on-site laundry. Units offer carpet, patios or balconies, refrigerators, ovens, and ranges.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12
Serra
8 Units Available
Ventura Beach Luxury Apartments
1241 Petit Ave, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
988 sqft
Newly renovated 1 and 2 Bedroom 1Bath apartment homes and townhomes. Our community offers 5 beautifully landscaped courtyards with 5 sparkling pools and 5 BBQ areas where you can lounge under one of our 5 gazebos.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12
$
Saticoy
18 Units Available
Vanoni Ranch
10676 Veronica Ln, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1031 sqft
This community is just blocks from the Santa Clara River. There is a playground, pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym on site. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12
$
Poinsetta
11 Units Available
Sofi Ventura
6250 Telegraph Rd, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,191
972 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12
$
Wells
4 Units Available
Citron
11111 Citrus Dr, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1019 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Deluxe resort community offers 24-hour gym, clubhouse, business center and more. Located near local transit, the Santa Paula Fwy and Saticoy Golf Course.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12
Pierpont
1 Unit Available
1025 Bath Ln
1025 Bath Lane, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
850 sqft
Pierpont Beach, Updated Duplex just steps to the sand! - FOR RENT This is a lovely duplex with brand new flooring (no carpet!), new paint, remodeled kitchen and updated bathrooms! Two story unit with one bedroom up and one downstairs.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12
Poinsetta
1 Unit Available
48 Madera Avenue
48 Madera Avenue, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1138 sqft
48 Madera Avenue Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom plus office 1.5 Bath Home in Ventura - If you are looking for a wonderful home in a highly sought after area, then this is the one for you! Built as a 3 bedroom 1.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12
Montalvo
1 Unit Available
6287 Turnstone St. # 4-202
6287 Turnstone Street, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1154 sqft
Ventura | Bella Vista | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom | 55 + Community - Welcome home to your 3 story - 2nd level condo in this lovely 55 + community. Home offers elevator and stair access to different levels, association pool, spa, grill, and club house.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12
Thille
1 Unit Available
1122 Acadia Place
1122 Acadia Place, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
882 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom in Ventura - Darling 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in Ventura near lots of shopping, restaurants, freeway and many other places. Designer paint and flooring. This lovely unit is a must see! Don't miss out.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12
Midtown
1 Unit Available
510 Eva Street
510 Eva Street, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Quaint Midtown Home with New Wood Flooring & Large Yard!! - Quaint Home located in a desirable Midtown Ventura Neighborhood! This single story 2 bedroom 1 bath home has a large open living room with large windows offering a lot natural sunlight.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12
Pierpont
1 Unit Available
1424 Nathan Lane
1424 Nathan Lane, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
2107 sqft
The Beach Haven - Spacious Beach Front Home - ***Fully furnished, monthly, beach house rental*** Minimum 30 days stay required.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12
Thille
1 Unit Available
5232 Shenandoah
5232 Shenandoah Street, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
903 sqft
5232 Shenandoah Available 07/10/20 Beautifully Updated Villa Ventura Townhouse - Recently upgraded upper level 2-bedroom 1 bath Villa Ventura Townhouse. The South facing living room overlooks the peaceful park off the private balcony.
1 of 48
Last updated June 12
Pierpont
1 Unit Available
2885 Pierpont Blvd
2885 Pierpont Boulevard, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2885 Pierpont Blvd Available 06/20/20 Modern Remodel on Pierpont Beach! You must see these interior upgrades!! - Completely Remodeled Pierpont Beach Home!! This single story 2-bedroom 1 bath home has great curb appeal with bright fresh exterior
1 of 17
Last updated June 12
College
1 Unit Available
686 College Drive
686 College Drive, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
912 sqft
686 College Drive Available 06/15/20 Recently Renovated Duplex near Camino Real Park and Ventura College! - Excellent Ventura location in a great neighborhood.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12
Thille
1 Unit Available
1186 PORTOLA RD
1186 Portola Road, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
903 sqft
Two Bedroom Condo Near Kohl's Shopping Center - 2 bedrooms, 1 bath upstairs condo in the Villa Ventura Manor. Fresh paint and new carpet in bedrooms. The previously remodeled kitchen feature white cabinets, countertops, stove, and built-in microwave.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12
Downtown Ventura
1 Unit Available
1236 E Main Street
1236 East Main Street, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
2000 sqft
Available unit is 1234 E Main St. within a 3 unit property. Approx 2300 SF residential and/or commercial rental, Live-Work. 2 bedrooms and 1 large bath. 1st floor approx 1800 SF with 2 bedrooms, 2nd floor is an approx 500 SF.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12
Midtown
1 Unit Available
3054 Luna Drive
3054 Luna Drive, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
810 sqft
Live in Shangri-La. Quiet vintage downstairs, 2-bedroom apartment, in the desirable East End, is convenient to shopping, restaurants, and bus lines. Available now a 810 square foot apartment. This is a non-smoking, pet free rental.
1 of 17
Last updated April 12
College
1 Unit Available
138 S. Bryn Mawr St. #40
138 South Bryn Mawr Street, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1127 sqft
Bryn Mawr Condominiums, Ventura 2+1.5 $1850 - For lease and available Now! Great location in gated Ventura complex.. This condo offers 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath upstairs, and 1/2 bathroom downstairs.
1 of 14
Last updated April 4
Midtown
1 Unit Available
276 Estrella Ave.
276 Estrella Street, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
650 sqft
Walking distance to Community Memorial & County Hospitals 2+1 $1850 - For rent and available now. 2nd floor 2+1 apartment in great central Ventura location near hospitals. One-car garage parking space is included. (RLNE5182710)
1 of 22
Last updated April 4
Saticoy
1 Unit Available
1025 Cachuma Avenue #92
1025 Cachuma Ave, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1392 sqft
East End Stonegate Home - We will be showing the above property next Monday and Tuesday, 3/9 and 3/10, from 5:00 to 5:30 p.m. Please come by if you would like to view the property. Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Ventura
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12
Town Center
22 Units Available
Serenade at Riverpark
700 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,211
1100 sqft
Located conveniently off Highway 101 and in walking distance to shopping and dining. Units feature gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, fireplaces and in-home washer/dryers. Community has a pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Windsor North River Ridge
1 Unit Available
2234 Bermuda Dunes PL,
2234 Bermuda Dunes Place, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
Beautiful River Ridge golf course condo - Live in the beautiful lush River Ridge community. Tennis courts, pool and close to schools, shopping and many other amenities. Easy access to 101 freeway, (RLNE5672737)
