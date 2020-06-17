All apartments in Ventura
Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:28 PM

9549 Darling Road

9549 Darling Road · (805) 340-1937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9549 Darling Road, Ventura, CA 93004
Serra

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,450

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3215 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
gym
basketball court
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
garage
Welcome to this lovely Santa Rosa Walk home! This home offers 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms including a huge master suite upstairs, plus a smaller master bedroom suite downstairs. Note, the 5th bedroom is a huge flexible room (without a closet) that can be a home office, exercise space, kid hang out or just a giant bedroom. This comfortable home has a formal living room, dining room plus open plan kitchen and family room. There are 3 fireplaces to keep you cozy. And you'll love the tandem 3 car garage that gives you parking and storage options! There are two outdoor spaces, plus a City owned adjacent yard that can be used for parties and playing. All this, plus it's only a 2 minute walk from popular Citrus Glen Elementary School or Chumash park with play areas & basketball court. Brand New Appliances and Refrigerator included. Also included are Water Softener & Reverse Osmosis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9549 Darling Road have any available units?
9549 Darling Road has a unit available for $4,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9549 Darling Road have?
Some of 9549 Darling Road's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9549 Darling Road currently offering any rent specials?
9549 Darling Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9549 Darling Road pet-friendly?
No, 9549 Darling Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventura.
Does 9549 Darling Road offer parking?
Yes, 9549 Darling Road does offer parking.
Does 9549 Darling Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9549 Darling Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9549 Darling Road have a pool?
No, 9549 Darling Road does not have a pool.
Does 9549 Darling Road have accessible units?
No, 9549 Darling Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9549 Darling Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9549 Darling Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9549 Darling Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9549 Darling Road does not have units with air conditioning.
