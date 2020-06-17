9549 Darling Road

Amenities

garage recently renovated gym basketball court fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym parking garage

Welcome to this lovely Santa Rosa Walk home! This home offers 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms including a huge master suite upstairs, plus a smaller master bedroom suite downstairs. Note, the 5th bedroom is a huge flexible room (without a closet) that can be a home office, exercise space, kid hang out or just a giant bedroom. This comfortable home has a formal living room, dining room plus open plan kitchen and family room. There are 3 fireplaces to keep you cozy. And you'll love the tandem 3 car garage that gives you parking and storage options! There are two outdoor spaces, plus a City owned adjacent yard that can be used for parties and playing. All this, plus it's only a 2 minute walk from popular Citrus Glen Elementary School or Chumash park with play areas & basketball court. Brand New Appliances and Refrigerator included. Also included are Water Softener & Reverse Osmosis.