9549 Darling Road

Amenities
Welcome to this lovely Santa Rosa Walk home! This home offers 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms including a huge master suite upstairs, plus a smaller master bedroom suite downstairs. Note, the 5th bedroom is a huge flexible room (without a closet) that can be a home office, exercise space, kid hang out or just a giant bedroom. This comfortable home has a formal living room, dining room plus open plan kitchen and family room. There are 3 fireplaces to keep you cozy. And you'll love the tandem 3 car garage that gives you parking and storage options! There are two outdoor spaces, plus a City owned adjacent yard that can be used for parties and playing. All this, plus it's only a 2 minute walk from popular Citrus Glen Elementary School or Chumash park with play areas & basketball court. Brand New Appliances and Refrigerator included. Also included are Water Softener & Reverse Osmosis.