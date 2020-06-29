All apartments in Ventura
870 Tennyson Ln
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

870 Tennyson Ln

870 Tennyson Lane · No Longer Available
Location

870 Tennyson Lane, Ventura, CA 93003
Montalvo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Clean and Ready! La Ventana 2 Bedroom Condo! - FOR RENT
This is a really nice end unit, single story, with 2 bedrooms and one bathroom. Clean, charming, updated, big bathroom, nice kitchen includes fridge, 2 car garage with washer and dryer, Air Conditioning!, 2 patios, this home is great! Water and trash included in your rent. Sparkling community pool. Close to the county government center, freeway, restaurants and cafes.
Sorry no pets!
Must call for an appt - 805-648-9907

Joe Kapp Real Estate INC
LIC 01958206

(RLNE5881605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 870 Tennyson Ln have any available units?
870 Tennyson Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ventura, CA.
What amenities does 870 Tennyson Ln have?
Some of 870 Tennyson Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 870 Tennyson Ln currently offering any rent specials?
870 Tennyson Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 870 Tennyson Ln pet-friendly?
No, 870 Tennyson Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventura.
Does 870 Tennyson Ln offer parking?
Yes, 870 Tennyson Ln offers parking.
Does 870 Tennyson Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 870 Tennyson Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 870 Tennyson Ln have a pool?
Yes, 870 Tennyson Ln has a pool.
Does 870 Tennyson Ln have accessible units?
No, 870 Tennyson Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 870 Tennyson Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 870 Tennyson Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 870 Tennyson Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 870 Tennyson Ln has units with air conditioning.
