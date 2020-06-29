870 Tennyson Ln

Amenities
Clean and Ready! La Ventana 2 Bedroom Condo! - FOR RENT
This is a really nice end unit, single story, with 2 bedrooms and one bathroom. Clean, charming, updated, big bathroom, nice kitchen includes fridge, 2 car garage with washer and dryer, Air Conditioning!, 2 patios, this home is great! Water and trash included in your rent. Sparkling community pool. Close to the county government center, freeway, restaurants and cafes.
Sorry no pets!
Must call for an appt - 805-648-9907
Joe Kapp Real Estate INC
LIC 01958206
(RLNE5881605)