870 Tennyson Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Clean and Ready! La Ventana 2 Bedroom Condo! - FOR RENT

This is a really nice end unit, single story, with 2 bedrooms and one bathroom. Clean, charming, updated, big bathroom, nice kitchen includes fridge, 2 car garage with washer and dryer, Air Conditioning!, 2 patios, this home is great! Water and trash included in your rent. Sparkling community pool. Close to the county government center, freeway, restaurants and cafes.

Sorry no pets!

Must call for an appt - 805-648-9907



Joe Kapp Real Estate INC

LIC 01958206



(RLNE5881605)