8055 Agate Street

Ventura - Three bedroom, two bath, single story home - Beautiful single story in quiet Stone Hedge development of East Ventura. Fenced backyard with grass and concrete patio. Newer carpet, newer appliances, and blinds throughout home. Gas log fireplace in large carpeted living room. Living room has sliding glass door that leads to private backyard. Master bedroom has en suite bathroom with large tub, shower, and double vanity. Two master bedroom closets with mirrored doors. Second bathroom has a nice large shower. Second bedroom has newer carpet, third bedroom has hardwood flooring and sliding glass door that leads to backyard. Kitchen and dining area also have hardwood flooring. Attached two car garage with washer and dryer hook-ups. Gardener included. Tenant responsible for all utilities.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3702316)