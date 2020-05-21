All apartments in Ventura
8055 Agate Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM

8055 Agate Street

8055 Agate Street · (805) 850-7535
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8055 Agate Street, Ventura, CA 93004
Serra

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8055 Agate Street · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1627 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ventura - Three bedroom, two bath, single story home - Beautiful single story in quiet Stone Hedge development of East Ventura. Fenced backyard with grass and concrete patio. Newer carpet, newer appliances, and blinds throughout home. Gas log fireplace in large carpeted living room. Living room has sliding glass door that leads to private backyard. Master bedroom has en suite bathroom with large tub, shower, and double vanity. Two master bedroom closets with mirrored doors. Second bathroom has a nice large shower. Second bedroom has newer carpet, third bedroom has hardwood flooring and sliding glass door that leads to backyard. Kitchen and dining area also have hardwood flooring. Attached two car garage with washer and dryer hook-ups. Gardener included. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3702316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8055 Agate Street have any available units?
8055 Agate Street has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8055 Agate Street have?
Some of 8055 Agate Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8055 Agate Street currently offering any rent specials?
8055 Agate Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8055 Agate Street pet-friendly?
No, 8055 Agate Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventura.
Does 8055 Agate Street offer parking?
Yes, 8055 Agate Street does offer parking.
Does 8055 Agate Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8055 Agate Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8055 Agate Street have a pool?
No, 8055 Agate Street does not have a pool.
Does 8055 Agate Street have accessible units?
No, 8055 Agate Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8055 Agate Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8055 Agate Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8055 Agate Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8055 Agate Street does not have units with air conditioning.
