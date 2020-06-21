All apartments in Ventura
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

749 Skyline road

749 Skyline Road · No Longer Available
Location

749 Skyline Road, Ventura, CA 93003
College

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Gorgeous four bedroom in the Ventura Highlands. 180-degree ocean views at the top of Skyline Road. Unobstructed views of the ocean/islands/city lights and the Arroyo Verde Park and trails. Private Gate access to Arroyo Verde Park and trails.
Remodeled interior, new kitchen with Granite countertops, vaulted dining room ceiling with recessed lighting. Family room and den/office, each with a fireplace.
Master Suite with a walk-in closet, balcony, and views. Remodeled Master bath with separate shower, spa jet tub, and a double sink. All bedrooms are upstairs.
One Year lease required. Gardener included. Call for a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 749 Skyline road have any available units?
749 Skyline road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ventura, CA.
What amenities does 749 Skyline road have?
Some of 749 Skyline road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 749 Skyline road currently offering any rent specials?
749 Skyline road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 749 Skyline road pet-friendly?
No, 749 Skyline road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventura.
Does 749 Skyline road offer parking?
No, 749 Skyline road does not offer parking.
Does 749 Skyline road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 749 Skyline road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 749 Skyline road have a pool?
No, 749 Skyline road does not have a pool.
Does 749 Skyline road have accessible units?
No, 749 Skyline road does not have accessible units.
Does 749 Skyline road have units with dishwashers?
No, 749 Skyline road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 749 Skyline road have units with air conditioning?
No, 749 Skyline road does not have units with air conditioning.
