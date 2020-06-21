749 Skyline road

Amenities

Gorgeous four bedroom in the Ventura Highlands. 180-degree ocean views at the top of Skyline Road. Unobstructed views of the ocean/islands/city lights and the Arroyo Verde Park and trails. Private Gate access to Arroyo Verde Park and trails.

Remodeled interior, new kitchen with Granite countertops, vaulted dining room ceiling with recessed lighting. Family room and den/office, each with a fireplace.

Master Suite with a walk-in closet, balcony, and views. Remodeled Master bath with separate shower, spa jet tub, and a double sink. All bedrooms are upstairs.

One Year lease required. Gardener included. Call for a private showing.