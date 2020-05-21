All apartments in Ventura
686 College Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:47 PM

686 College Drive

686 College Drive · (805) 654-1413
Location

686 College Drive, Ventura, CA 93003
College

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 686 College Drive · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 912 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Recently Renovated Duplex near Camino Real Park and Ventura College! - Excellent Ventura location in a great neighborhood. This recently renovated and well maintained, single-story duplex is conveniently located a short distance to Camino Real Park, Lowes, Starbucks, Chipotle, Verizon, Pacific View Mall and close to Ventura College. Its at a great commuter location with convenient access to the 101 and 126 freeways. This home offers 2 large bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, 1 bathroom and approximately 1,000 square feet of living space. The kitchen is remodeled with new cabinetry, quartz counter tops, and all appliances (gas stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator).

Other notable features include:
Water utility is paid by homeowner
Water softener, reverse osmosis drinking water, and pest control is included with rent
Washer & dryer hook ups + laundry room inside
Laminate wood like flooring throughout
Private side yard area
Alley access to the two car garage with automatic garage door opener
Views of the Ventura foothills and Two Trees!

A cat would be considered with an additional pet deposit of $500.

Rent: $2,000 per month with a one year lease
Security Deposit: $2,500
All applicants must have a minimum credit score of 600

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4707507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 686 College Drive have any available units?
686 College Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 686 College Drive have?
Some of 686 College Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 686 College Drive currently offering any rent specials?
686 College Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 686 College Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 686 College Drive is pet friendly.
Does 686 College Drive offer parking?
Yes, 686 College Drive does offer parking.
Does 686 College Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 686 College Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 686 College Drive have a pool?
No, 686 College Drive does not have a pool.
Does 686 College Drive have accessible units?
No, 686 College Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 686 College Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 686 College Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 686 College Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 686 College Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
