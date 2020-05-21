686 College Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Recently Renovated Duplex near Camino Real Park and Ventura College! - Excellent Ventura location in a great neighborhood. This recently renovated and well maintained, single-story duplex is conveniently located a short distance to Camino Real Park, Lowes, Starbucks, Chipotle, Verizon, Pacific View Mall and close to Ventura College. Its at a great commuter location with convenient access to the 101 and 126 freeways. This home offers 2 large bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, 1 bathroom and approximately 1,000 square feet of living space. The kitchen is remodeled with new cabinetry, quartz counter tops, and all appliances (gas stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator).



Other notable features include:

Water utility is paid by homeowner

Water softener, reverse osmosis drinking water, and pest control is included with rent

Washer & dryer hook ups + laundry room inside

Laminate wood like flooring throughout

Private side yard area

Alley access to the two car garage with automatic garage door opener

Views of the Ventura foothills and Two Trees!



A cat would be considered with an additional pet deposit of $500.



Rent: $2,000 per month with a one year lease

Security Deposit: $2,500

All applicants must have a minimum credit score of 600



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4707507)