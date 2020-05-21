686 College Drive

Amenities
Recently Renovated Duplex near Camino Real Park and Ventura College! - Excellent Ventura location in a great neighborhood. This recently renovated and well maintained, single-story duplex is conveniently located a short distance to Camino Real Park, Lowes, Starbucks, Chipotle, Verizon, Pacific View Mall and close to Ventura College. Its at a great commuter location with convenient access to the 101 and 126 freeways. This home offers 2 large bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, 1 bathroom and approximately 1,000 square feet of living space. The kitchen is remodeled with new cabinetry, quartz counter tops, and all appliances (gas stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator).
Other notable features include:
Water utility is paid by homeowner
Water softener, reverse osmosis drinking water, and pest control is included with rent
Washer & dryer hook ups + laundry room inside
Laminate wood like flooring throughout
Private side yard area
Alley access to the two car garage with automatic garage door opener
Views of the Ventura foothills and Two Trees!
A cat would be considered with an additional pet deposit of $500.
Rent: $2,000 per month with a one year lease
Security Deposit: $2,500
All applicants must have a minimum credit score of 600
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4707507)