Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

583 Jones St

583 Jones Street · (805) 832-4075 ext. 107
Location

583 Jones Street, Ventura, CA 93003
Midtown

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 583 Jones St · Avail. Aug 1

$2,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
583 Jones St Available 08/01/20 Ventura | Midtown | 2 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom - This home exudes vintage charm while still including modern amenities and luxuries! Located in a very peaceful neighborhood near the 101 and the hospital, this 2-bedroom home is within walking distance to many local shops and eateries. The fully landscaped yard and freshly painted exterior is warm and welcoming. Inside the home, each room has been updated with paint and fixtures yet still preserves its vintage charm with the original wood flooring. The quaint kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator and vintage Wedgewood stove. The bathroom maintains its 1940's style with black and white tile flooring that complements the modern features added throughout the years. Just outside the kitchen is a separate laundry room with a washer & dryer. Open the back door and you have your own private oasis. There is a large wood deck for entertaining which leads you down to the 2- car garage, grass lawn, and large garden area. Your own private garden includes several planter boxes and fruit trees including avocado, apple, lemon and orange.

Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator/Oven included in lease.

SMALL DOGS ONLY w/ additional $25/per month with addition to rent for pets
Deposit is 1 1/2x the rent
Lease term is 1 year
Tenant pays utilities.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3210542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 583 Jones St have any available units?
583 Jones St has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 583 Jones St have?
Some of 583 Jones St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 583 Jones St currently offering any rent specials?
583 Jones St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 583 Jones St pet-friendly?
Yes, 583 Jones St is pet friendly.
Does 583 Jones St offer parking?
Yes, 583 Jones St offers parking.
Does 583 Jones St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 583 Jones St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 583 Jones St have a pool?
No, 583 Jones St does not have a pool.
Does 583 Jones St have accessible units?
No, 583 Jones St does not have accessible units.
Does 583 Jones St have units with dishwashers?
No, 583 Jones St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 583 Jones St have units with air conditioning?
No, 583 Jones St does not have units with air conditioning.
