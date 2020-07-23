Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

583 Jones St Available 08/01/20 Ventura | Midtown | 2 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom - This home exudes vintage charm while still including modern amenities and luxuries! Located in a very peaceful neighborhood near the 101 and the hospital, this 2-bedroom home is within walking distance to many local shops and eateries. The fully landscaped yard and freshly painted exterior is warm and welcoming. Inside the home, each room has been updated with paint and fixtures yet still preserves its vintage charm with the original wood flooring. The quaint kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator and vintage Wedgewood stove. The bathroom maintains its 1940's style with black and white tile flooring that complements the modern features added throughout the years. Just outside the kitchen is a separate laundry room with a washer & dryer. Open the back door and you have your own private oasis. There is a large wood deck for entertaining which leads you down to the 2- car garage, grass lawn, and large garden area. Your own private garden includes several planter boxes and fruit trees including avocado, apple, lemon and orange.



Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator/Oven included in lease.



SMALL DOGS ONLY w/ additional $25/per month with addition to rent for pets

Deposit is 1 1/2x the rent

Lease term is 1 year

Tenant pays utilities.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3210542)