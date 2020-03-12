All apartments in Ventura
Home
/
Ventura, CA
/
5232 Shenandoah
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

5232 Shenandoah

5232 Shenandoah Street · (805) 648-1851 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5232 Shenandoah Street, Ventura, CA 93003
Thille

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5232 Shenandoah · Avail. Jul 10

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 903 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
5232 Shenandoah Available 07/10/20 Beautifully Updated Villa Ventura Townhouse - Recently upgraded upper level 2-bedroom 1 bath Villa Ventura Townhouse. The South facing living room overlooks the peaceful park off the private balcony. Upgraded kitchen has new counters and sink. The attractive black appliances are newer, and the refrigerator is included (owner not responsible). Wood-like flooring throughout the main living area and new carpets within the bedrooms. Features include dual pane windows throughout, mirrored closet doors in one bedroom and a large walk-in closet in the master. Other features include upgraded lighting and smooth ceilings, newer bathroom vanity and plumbing fixtures, and a recently refinished shower surround. The property includes a one car shared garage along with one car driveway and street parking. Laundry room facilities within same building. The low HOA fees cover water, sewer, common ground maintenance/landscaping, & use of 2 community pools. Conveniently located near shopping, dining and easy freeway access. Move in ready! One-year lease is required. Call us now for the next available appointment.

Lease Terms: One Year Lease

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4903022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5232 Shenandoah have any available units?
5232 Shenandoah has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5232 Shenandoah have?
Some of 5232 Shenandoah's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5232 Shenandoah currently offering any rent specials?
5232 Shenandoah isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5232 Shenandoah pet-friendly?
No, 5232 Shenandoah is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventura.
Does 5232 Shenandoah offer parking?
Yes, 5232 Shenandoah does offer parking.
Does 5232 Shenandoah have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5232 Shenandoah offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5232 Shenandoah have a pool?
Yes, 5232 Shenandoah has a pool.
Does 5232 Shenandoah have accessible units?
No, 5232 Shenandoah does not have accessible units.
Does 5232 Shenandoah have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5232 Shenandoah has units with dishwashers.
Does 5232 Shenandoah have units with air conditioning?
No, 5232 Shenandoah does not have units with air conditioning.
