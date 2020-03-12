Amenities

5232 Shenandoah Available 07/10/20 Beautifully Updated Villa Ventura Townhouse - Recently upgraded upper level 2-bedroom 1 bath Villa Ventura Townhouse. The South facing living room overlooks the peaceful park off the private balcony. Upgraded kitchen has new counters and sink. The attractive black appliances are newer, and the refrigerator is included (owner not responsible). Wood-like flooring throughout the main living area and new carpets within the bedrooms. Features include dual pane windows throughout, mirrored closet doors in one bedroom and a large walk-in closet in the master. Other features include upgraded lighting and smooth ceilings, newer bathroom vanity and plumbing fixtures, and a recently refinished shower surround. The property includes a one car shared garage along with one car driveway and street parking. Laundry room facilities within same building. The low HOA fees cover water, sewer, common ground maintenance/landscaping, & use of 2 community pools. Conveniently located near shopping, dining and easy freeway access. Move in ready! One-year lease is required. Call us now for the next available appointment.



Lease Terms: One Year Lease



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4903022)