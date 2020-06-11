All apartments in Ventura
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:17 AM

480 Day Road

480 Day Road · (805) 886-6890
Location

480 Day Road, Ventura, CA 93003
College

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1842 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Location, Location, at the top of Day Road!! Short 1/2 block to Arroyo Verde Park & award-winning Poinsettia Elementary School is close by! The feeling of privacy is evident when you step inside the gated atrium entry & into this single level, 3-bed, 3-bath, PLUS large den/family room, newer appliances, great indoor/outdoor living with 2 covered patios & charming garden. Updates include dual-pane vinyl windows throughout, carpet, paint, baths, garage door, roof, water heater & furnace. Oversizedliving room, very large master bedroom w/huge closet, abundant storage throughout, 2-car garage w/direct access to FR, fireplace with gas logs. Non-smoking only & one pet considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 480 Day Road have any available units?
480 Day Road has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 480 Day Road have?
Some of 480 Day Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 480 Day Road currently offering any rent specials?
480 Day Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 480 Day Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 480 Day Road is pet friendly.
Does 480 Day Road offer parking?
Yes, 480 Day Road does offer parking.
Does 480 Day Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 480 Day Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 480 Day Road have a pool?
No, 480 Day Road does not have a pool.
Does 480 Day Road have accessible units?
No, 480 Day Road does not have accessible units.
Does 480 Day Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 480 Day Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 480 Day Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 480 Day Road does not have units with air conditioning.
