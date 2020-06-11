480 Day Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Location, Location, at the top of Day Road!! Short 1/2 block to Arroyo Verde Park & award-winning Poinsettia Elementary School is close by! The feeling of privacy is evident when you step inside the gated atrium entry & into this single level, 3-bed, 3-bath, PLUS large den/family room, newer appliances, great indoor/outdoor living with 2 covered patios & charming garden. Updates include dual-pane vinyl windows throughout, carpet, paint, baths, garage door, roof, water heater & furnace. Oversizedliving room, very large master bedroom w/huge closet, abundant storage throughout, 2-car garage w/direct access to FR, fireplace with gas logs. Non-smoking only & one pet considered.