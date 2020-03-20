All apartments in Ventura
3149 DR LA SUVIDA

3149 Grove Lane · (310) 579-2200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3149 Grove Lane, Ventura, CA 93003
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1885 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
JUST REDUCED! Come home to this stunning, traditional retreat in the heart of the coveted Hollywood Knolls. Beautifully updated, the estate boasts sleek hardwood floors, grand windows for floods of natural light, balconies & recessed lighting. The gourmet kitchen is picture perfect for your favorite meals featuring elegant white cabinetry, subway tile backsplash, Carrara marble counters, Viking stainless steel appliances and seamlessly flows to the dining. Amenities include spacious bedrooms, luxurious baths, fireplace, built-ins and more. From small gatherings to dinner parties, entertain to your heart's content in the tranquil yard with oversized deck enveloped by lush greenery. In a premier location, this enchanting lease is just moments from Hollywood Hills hiking trails, Universal Studios, Lake Hollywood and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3149 DR LA SUVIDA have any available units?
3149 DR LA SUVIDA has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3149 DR LA SUVIDA have?
Some of 3149 DR LA SUVIDA's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3149 DR LA SUVIDA currently offering any rent specials?
3149 DR LA SUVIDA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3149 DR LA SUVIDA pet-friendly?
No, 3149 DR LA SUVIDA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventura.
Does 3149 DR LA SUVIDA offer parking?
Yes, 3149 DR LA SUVIDA does offer parking.
Does 3149 DR LA SUVIDA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3149 DR LA SUVIDA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3149 DR LA SUVIDA have a pool?
No, 3149 DR LA SUVIDA does not have a pool.
Does 3149 DR LA SUVIDA have accessible units?
No, 3149 DR LA SUVIDA does not have accessible units.
Does 3149 DR LA SUVIDA have units with dishwashers?
No, 3149 DR LA SUVIDA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3149 DR LA SUVIDA have units with air conditioning?
No, 3149 DR LA SUVIDA does not have units with air conditioning.
