3001 Harbor Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Ventura Keys - 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath - Beautiful and bright two story remodeled Ventura Keys Condo, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath. Newer paint and laminate flooring on first floor and newer carpet on second story. Newer appliances, updated LED lighting throughout and updated bathrooms. Private fenced patio off of living room with sliding glass door. Detached one car garage, laundry room on site. Water and trash included in monthly rent. Walking distance to beach, Ventura Harbor, restaurants, and grocery store. No pets. Available Now!



No Pets Allowed



