Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

3001 Harbor Blvd.

3001 East Harbor Boulevard · (805) 850-7535
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3001 East Harbor Boulevard, Ventura, CA 93001
Pierpont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3001 Harbor Blvd. · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1046 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Ventura Keys - 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath - Beautiful and bright two story remodeled Ventura Keys Condo, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath. Newer paint and laminate flooring on first floor and newer carpet on second story. Newer appliances, updated LED lighting throughout and updated bathrooms. Private fenced patio off of living room with sliding glass door. Detached one car garage, laundry room on site. Water and trash included in monthly rent. Walking distance to beach, Ventura Harbor, restaurants, and grocery store. No pets. Available Now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3966890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 Harbor Blvd. have any available units?
3001 Harbor Blvd. has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3001 Harbor Blvd. have?
Some of 3001 Harbor Blvd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 Harbor Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
3001 Harbor Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 Harbor Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 3001 Harbor Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventura.
Does 3001 Harbor Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 3001 Harbor Blvd. does offer parking.
Does 3001 Harbor Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 Harbor Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 Harbor Blvd. have a pool?
No, 3001 Harbor Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 3001 Harbor Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 3001 Harbor Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 Harbor Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3001 Harbor Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3001 Harbor Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3001 Harbor Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
