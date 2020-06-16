285 Ventura Ave #12

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking bike storage garage dogs allowed

Sunset Views Top-level corner loft condo in Downtown Ventura. Close to Surfers Point - Its available now Modern architecture, two large balconies with city views but above it all. Loads of light, and the corner location with views of the city and mountains, we think you'll like this home. It is a corner modern loft condo in a gated community three blocks from the San Buenaventura Mission on Ventura Avenue. Washer, Dryer and refrigerator are in the home. Bicycle storage and surfboard lockers are in the gated parking garage. Parking for one car only! . This home has two decks and peek-a-boo views of the Channel Islands from inside the home. Condo is under 1000 sq ft. Asset Property Management Ventura is a locally owned company, license # 001997525. Send us a request and let us personally show you this home.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE1991714)