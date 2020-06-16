All apartments in Ventura
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

285 Ventura Ave #12

285 N Ventura Ave · No Longer Available
Location

285 N Ventura Ave, Ventura, CA 93001
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bike storage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
bike storage
garage
dogs allowed
Sunset Views Top-level corner loft condo in Downtown Ventura. Close to Surfers Point - Its available now Modern architecture, two large balconies with city views but above it all. Loads of light, and the corner location with views of the city and mountains, we think you'll like this home. It is a corner modern loft condo in a gated community three blocks from the San Buenaventura Mission on Ventura Avenue. Washer, Dryer and refrigerator are in the home. Bicycle storage and surfboard lockers are in the gated parking garage. Parking for one car only! . This home has two decks and peek-a-boo views of the Channel Islands from inside the home. Condo is under 1000 sq ft. Asset Property Management Ventura is a locally owned company, license # 001997525. Send us a request and let us personally show you this home.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE1991714)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 285 Ventura Ave #12 have any available units?
285 Ventura Ave #12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ventura, CA.
What amenities does 285 Ventura Ave #12 have?
Some of 285 Ventura Ave #12's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 285 Ventura Ave #12 currently offering any rent specials?
285 Ventura Ave #12 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 285 Ventura Ave #12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 285 Ventura Ave #12 is pet friendly.
Does 285 Ventura Ave #12 offer parking?
Yes, 285 Ventura Ave #12 does offer parking.
Does 285 Ventura Ave #12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 285 Ventura Ave #12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 285 Ventura Ave #12 have a pool?
No, 285 Ventura Ave #12 does not have a pool.
Does 285 Ventura Ave #12 have accessible units?
No, 285 Ventura Ave #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 285 Ventura Ave #12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 285 Ventura Ave #12 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 285 Ventura Ave #12 have units with air conditioning?
No, 285 Ventura Ave #12 does not have units with air conditioning.
