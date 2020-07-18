All apartments in Ventura
2695 Surfrider Avenue

2695 Surfrider Avenue · (805) 648-1851
Location

2695 Surfrider Avenue, Ventura, CA 93001
Pierpont

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2695 Surfrider Avenue · Avail. now

$7,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Ventura Keys Waterfront Home - Beautiful Ventura Keys Waterfront Home with Private 35-Foot Boat Dock! This two-story 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home is west-facing, providing you a cool ocean breeze and perfect sunset views! Entering the front door into the living room, your home boasts gorgeous water views with vaulted painted wood beam ceilings, gas fireplace and double slider doors accessing your back deck, offering you a complete indoor/outdoor entertainment space! The large dining room is completely open to your living area featuring a wet bar with built-in wine storage and wine cooler! The upgraded kitchen has newer cabinetry with quartz counter tops and a refrigerator (owner not responsible) and stainless steel gas stove, dishwasher and microwave provided.

This unique layout features a downstairs master suite, with gorgeous water views and additional slider accessing your back deck. Barn doors lead to your private master en-suite bathroom featuring three closets and beautifully remodeled finishes with an over sized double vanity featuring quartz counter tops and decorative back splash. The walk-in shower has double shower heads and seating bench. Upstairs there are two generous sized bedrooms and additional full bathroom.

This water front home is an entertainers dream with a large back deck and 35-foot private boat dock. Additional entertainment space is just off the kitchen with an open atrium courtyard area with wall fountain and bar top from your kitchen window. Come discover this coastal lifestyle in Ventura Keys with access to kayaking, paddle boarding, bike paths and close beach access right at your fingertips!

Attached double car garage has an automatic opener and washer/dryer provided (owner not responsible).

Lease Terms: One-Year Lease Required

Pet accepted with approved application.

(RLNE5914094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2695 Surfrider Avenue have any available units?
2695 Surfrider Avenue has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2695 Surfrider Avenue have?
Some of 2695 Surfrider Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2695 Surfrider Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2695 Surfrider Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2695 Surfrider Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2695 Surfrider Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2695 Surfrider Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2695 Surfrider Avenue offers parking.
Does 2695 Surfrider Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2695 Surfrider Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2695 Surfrider Avenue have a pool?
No, 2695 Surfrider Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2695 Surfrider Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2695 Surfrider Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2695 Surfrider Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2695 Surfrider Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2695 Surfrider Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2695 Surfrider Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
