2695 Surfrider Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage

Ventura Keys Waterfront Home - Beautiful Ventura Keys Waterfront Home with Private 35-Foot Boat Dock! This two-story 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home is west-facing, providing you a cool ocean breeze and perfect sunset views! Entering the front door into the living room, your home boasts gorgeous water views with vaulted painted wood beam ceilings, gas fireplace and double slider doors accessing your back deck, offering you a complete indoor/outdoor entertainment space! The large dining room is completely open to your living area featuring a wet bar with built-in wine storage and wine cooler! The upgraded kitchen has newer cabinetry with quartz counter tops and a refrigerator (owner not responsible) and stainless steel gas stove, dishwasher and microwave provided.



This unique layout features a downstairs master suite, with gorgeous water views and additional slider accessing your back deck. Barn doors lead to your private master en-suite bathroom featuring three closets and beautifully remodeled finishes with an over sized double vanity featuring quartz counter tops and decorative back splash. The walk-in shower has double shower heads and seating bench. Upstairs there are two generous sized bedrooms and additional full bathroom.



This water front home is an entertainers dream with a large back deck and 35-foot private boat dock. Additional entertainment space is just off the kitchen with an open atrium courtyard area with wall fountain and bar top from your kitchen window. Come discover this coastal lifestyle in Ventura Keys with access to kayaking, paddle boarding, bike paths and close beach access right at your fingertips!



Attached double car garage has an automatic opener and washer/dryer provided (owner not responsible).



Lease Terms: One-Year Lease Required



Pet accepted with approved application.



(RLNE5914094)