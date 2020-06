Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 4+2 home built in 2002. Entry opens up to living room. Separate formal dining room and breakfast area. Spacious kitchen opens up onto family room with fireplace. Very large master bedroom with walk in closet, en suite bathroom with dual vanities and separate tub and shower. Upstairs laundry room. full two car garage. Tenant pays all utilities except twice per month basic yard service. Small pets will be considered with additional pet deposit and pet addendum. Security deposit $3100.