137 Hayes Avenue

This is a beautiful updated 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home, in quiet neighborhood. Your kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances, greystone porcelain floors, Carrara Morro quartz countertops and stunning hand-painted backsplash tile. If that's not enough wait till you see upgraded bathroom with penny round mosaic flooring, Carrara tile walls with Moen fixtures. Your remodeled en suite master bathroom boasts more of the gorgeous Carrara tile on floor, subway tiled shower with Moen fixtures. You also have a fully finished 2 car garage with painted flooring offers ample storage with plenty of built-in cabinetry. The front hedges and lush landscape allow for a private, secluded yard to relax. With walking distance to park, shopping centers, easy freeway access and minutes away from the beach and downtown, this house has it all! Hurry!