All apartments in Ventura
Find more places like 137 Hayes Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ventura, CA
/
137 Hayes Avenue
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:46 AM

137 Hayes Avenue

137 Hayes Avenue · (818) 749-8046
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ventura
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

137 Hayes Avenue, Ventura, CA 93003
Juanamaria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1223 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a beautiful updated 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home, in quiet neighborhood. Your kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances, greystone porcelain floors, Carrara Morro quartz countertops and stunning hand-painted backsplash tile. If that's not enough wait till you see upgraded bathroom with penny round mosaic flooring, Carrara tile walls with Moen fixtures. Your remodeled en suite master bathroom boasts more of the gorgeous Carrara tile on floor, subway tiled shower with Moen fixtures. You also have a fully finished 2 car garage with painted flooring offers ample storage with plenty of built-in cabinetry. The front hedges and lush landscape allow for a private, secluded yard to relax. With walking distance to park, shopping centers, easy freeway access and minutes away from the beach and downtown, this house has it all! Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 Hayes Avenue have any available units?
137 Hayes Avenue has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 137 Hayes Avenue have?
Some of 137 Hayes Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 Hayes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
137 Hayes Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Hayes Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 137 Hayes Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventura.
Does 137 Hayes Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 137 Hayes Avenue offers parking.
Does 137 Hayes Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 Hayes Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Hayes Avenue have a pool?
No, 137 Hayes Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 137 Hayes Avenue have accessible units?
No, 137 Hayes Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 137 Hayes Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 137 Hayes Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 137 Hayes Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 137 Hayes Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 137 Hayes Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Colony Parc
848 Weber Cir
Ventura, CA 93003
Ventura Terrace
6600 Telephone Rd
Ventura, CA 93004
Ventura Beach Luxury Apartments
1241 Petit Ave
Ventura, CA 93004
Sofi Ventura
6250 Telegraph Rd
Ventura, CA 93003
Vanoni Ranch
10676 Veronica Ln
Ventura, CA 93004
Citron
11111 Citrus Dr
Ventura, CA 93004
YOLO West Apartments
11114 Darling Road
Ventura, CA 93004
Coastline Ventura
997 Vista Del Mar Place
Ventura, CA 93001

Similar Pages

Ventura 1 BedroomsVentura 2 Bedrooms
Ventura Apartments with BalconiesVentura Apartments with Parking
Ventura Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Monica, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CASimi Valley, CACamarillo, CAGoleta, CA
Calabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CAStevenson Ranch, CAOak Park, CASan Fernando, CAWestlake Village, CAPine Mountain Club, CAMalibu, CA
Taft, CATopanga, CASanta Barbara, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAMoorpark, CACarpinteria, CACastaic, CAPort Hueneme, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

SaticoySerra
Thille
Poinsetta

Apartments Near Colleges

Ventura CollegeUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the ArtsCollege of the Canyons
Los Angeles Harbor College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity