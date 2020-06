Amenities

Available unit is 1234 E Main St. within a 3 unit property. Approx 2300 SF residential and/or commercial rental, Live-Work. 2 bedrooms and 1 large bath. 1st floor approx 1800 SF with 2 bedrooms, 2nd floor is an approx 500 SF. loft / office / bonus room. Close proximity to downtown main street for entertainment and food. Close to the beach and ocean view from the 2nd story loft. Large kitchen. Lots of built-ins for storage. Includes in-house private laundry room hookups with stackable washer / dryer. Gas wall heater. Laminate wood flooring on main level with carpet in the loft. Shared backyard.