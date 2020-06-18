1186 PORTOLA RD

Amenities

Two Bedroom Condo Near Kohl's Shopping Center - 2 bedrooms, 1 bath upstairs condo in the Villa Ventura Manor. Fresh paint and new carpet in bedrooms. The previously remodeled kitchen feature white cabinets, countertops, stove, and built-in microwave. Additional features include one car shared carport and 2 community pools. Utilities: Water, Sewer, Trash.



This home is conveniently located near the Ventura County Government Center, shopping (Pacific view mall), dining, and parks. Situated just minutes to the beach and freeways. The final security deposit is base on credit scores.



Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken. Equal Housing Opportunity.



No Pets Allowed



