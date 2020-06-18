All apartments in Ventura
1186 PORTOLA RD
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:37 AM

1186 PORTOLA RD

1186 Portola Road · (805) 482-3209 ext. 301
Location

1186 Portola Road, Ventura, CA 93003
Thille

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1186 PORTOLA RD · Avail. now

$1,795

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 903 sqft

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
pool
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Two Bedroom Condo Near Kohl's Shopping Center - 2 bedrooms, 1 bath upstairs condo in the Villa Ventura Manor. Fresh paint and new carpet in bedrooms. The previously remodeled kitchen feature white cabinets, countertops, stove, and built-in microwave. Additional features include one car shared carport and 2 community pools. Utilities: Water, Sewer, Trash.

This home is conveniently located near the Ventura County Government Center, shopping (Pacific view mall), dining, and parks. Situated just minutes to the beach and freeways. The final security deposit is base on credit scores.

Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken. Equal Housing Opportunity.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3462285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1186 PORTOLA RD have any available units?
1186 PORTOLA RD has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1186 PORTOLA RD have?
Some of 1186 PORTOLA RD's amenities include carport, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1186 PORTOLA RD currently offering any rent specials?
1186 PORTOLA RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1186 PORTOLA RD pet-friendly?
No, 1186 PORTOLA RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventura.
Does 1186 PORTOLA RD offer parking?
Yes, 1186 PORTOLA RD does offer parking.
Does 1186 PORTOLA RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1186 PORTOLA RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1186 PORTOLA RD have a pool?
Yes, 1186 PORTOLA RD has a pool.
Does 1186 PORTOLA RD have accessible units?
No, 1186 PORTOLA RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1186 PORTOLA RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1186 PORTOLA RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1186 PORTOLA RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1186 PORTOLA RD does not have units with air conditioning.
