All apartments in Upland
Find more places like 889 Harvest Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Upland, CA
/
889 Harvest Ave
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 AM

889 Harvest Ave

889 Harvest Avenue · (909) 908-5633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Upland
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

889 Harvest Avenue, Upland, CA 91786

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2439 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
new construction
NEWER VIEW HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY (no one has ever lived there yet).....It features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms Plus loft. ( Downstairs has 1 bedroom with Full bathroom). 2 car-garage attached. Very open floor plan with living room, dining room. Large kitchen with center island. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Next to Claremont 5 Colleges, train station, shopping mall and The Claremont Village. This brand new home is walking distance to restaurants, colleges and shops. This gated community has a huge swimming pool and spa with shower rooms, BBQ, gym, clubhouse, meeting room, Gym, organic vegetable garden and playground. HOA fee will be paid by landlord. READY TO MOVE IN ANYTIME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 889 Harvest Ave have any available units?
889 Harvest Ave has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 889 Harvest Ave have?
Some of 889 Harvest Ave's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 889 Harvest Ave currently offering any rent specials?
889 Harvest Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 889 Harvest Ave pet-friendly?
No, 889 Harvest Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Upland.
Does 889 Harvest Ave offer parking?
Yes, 889 Harvest Ave offers parking.
Does 889 Harvest Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 889 Harvest Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 889 Harvest Ave have a pool?
Yes, 889 Harvest Ave has a pool.
Does 889 Harvest Ave have accessible units?
No, 889 Harvest Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 889 Harvest Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 889 Harvest Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 889 Harvest Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 889 Harvest Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 889 Harvest Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments
2398 W Arrow Route
Upland, CA 91786
Upland Village Green
1420 Chaffee St
Upland, CA 91786
College Park Apartment Homes
250 N College Park Dr
Upland, CA 91786
Park Central Apartments
524 North Central Ave
Upland, CA 91786
Stoneridge
1540 W 8th St
Upland, CA 91786
Country Club Apartments
1374 5th Ave
Upland, CA 91786
Parc Claremont
1826 W Arrow Rte
Upland, CA 91786
The Benson
850 N Benson Ave
Upland, CA 91786

Similar Pages

Upland 1 BedroomsUpland 2 Bedrooms
Upland Apartments with BalconiesUpland Apartments with Gyms
Upland Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPalmdale, CA
Pomona, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAVictorville, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity