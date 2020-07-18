889 Harvest Ave

Amenities

dishwasher new construction garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub new construction

NEWER VIEW HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY (no one has ever lived there yet).....It features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms Plus loft. ( Downstairs has 1 bedroom with Full bathroom). 2 car-garage attached. Very open floor plan with living room, dining room. Large kitchen with center island. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Next to Claremont 5 Colleges, train station, shopping mall and The Claremont Village. This brand new home is walking distance to restaurants, colleges and shops. This gated community has a huge swimming pool and spa with shower rooms, BBQ, gym, clubhouse, meeting room, Gym, organic vegetable garden and playground. HOA fee will be paid by landlord. READY TO MOVE IN ANYTIME.