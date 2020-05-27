403 Cardinal Lane

Amenities

This Beautiful open floor plan home conveniently located in the prestigious community of "Claremont Square". The home offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Open and spacious kitchen with large island, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs Master Suite has large walk-in closet, plus a large master bathroom with separate bathtub and shower. An individual laundry room is located upstairs. Two car garage attached with direct access. Walking distance to Claremont 5 Colleges, Metro link, restaurants. Close to Montclair mall, Target, gym, 210 / 10 Freeways, shops and many more. The community has a park, swimming pool, spa and BBQ. Hurry it won't last!