Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 AM

403 Cardinal Lane

403 Cardinal Lane · (909) 581-2999
Location

403 Cardinal Lane, Upland, CA 91786

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1641 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This Beautiful open floor plan home conveniently located in the prestigious community of "Claremont Square". The home offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Open and spacious kitchen with large island, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs Master Suite has large walk-in closet, plus a large master bathroom with separate bathtub and shower. An individual laundry room is located upstairs. Two car garage attached with direct access. Walking distance to Claremont 5 Colleges, Metro link, restaurants. Close to Montclair mall, Target, gym, 210 / 10 Freeways, shops and many more. The community has a park, swimming pool, spa and BBQ. Hurry it won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 Cardinal Lane have any available units?
403 Cardinal Lane has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 403 Cardinal Lane have?
Some of 403 Cardinal Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 Cardinal Lane currently offering any rent specials?
403 Cardinal Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 Cardinal Lane pet-friendly?
No, 403 Cardinal Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Upland.
Does 403 Cardinal Lane offer parking?
Yes, 403 Cardinal Lane offers parking.
Does 403 Cardinal Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 Cardinal Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 Cardinal Lane have a pool?
Yes, 403 Cardinal Lane has a pool.
Does 403 Cardinal Lane have accessible units?
No, 403 Cardinal Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 403 Cardinal Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 403 Cardinal Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 403 Cardinal Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 Cardinal Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
