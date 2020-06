Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

A Beautiful Executive Home in the highly sought after known as The Colonies Community. Centered near one of Uplands newly built shopping centers with choices of various well known restaurants. Close to San Antonio Hospital, I-210 Fwy for easy commute and so much more. This home features over 3700 sq ft of luxury living space. Gorgeous dark wood laminate flooring throughout. Archway entries into formal living and dining room. 4 huge bedrooms with 4 baths. Chef's kitchen features rich granite counter-top with a massive island for plenty of usable space. Upstairs provides a loft for either a game table and or extra room for various use. A lot size of 7667 sq ft. 3 car garage. Includes gardener/association dues. A must see! Make this gorgeous house your home!