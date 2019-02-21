All apartments in Upland
1685 Maywood Ave

1685 Maywood Avenue · (909) 985-9796 ext. 1
Location

1685 Maywood Avenue, Upland, CA 91784

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1862 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
North Upland, Single Story 3 Bed 2 Bath House for Lease - This beautiful corner lot, single story home has upgraded bathrooms, granite countertops, 2 fireplaces, 2 walk-in closets in the master suite and fresh paint in all the bedrooms. Enter into the family room and you will see the dining area to your left which is attached to the kitchen with refrigerator included. The kitchen opens up to the spacious living room with another fireplace and dual sliding doors. Continue around to back through the family room and down the hall you will find 2 nice sized bedrooms with ample closet space. At the end of the hall you will see the full bathroom with upgraded vanity and tiled shower. The master suite boasts his and her separate walk in closets, with attached bathroom with dual sinks, private toilet and an oversized tiled shower. Out back you will see plenty of grass for the kids to play in, a patio and a separate storage area to keep all of the holiday decorations in. Tenants to be responsible for all utilities, gardener included with the rent. No smoking. Your small dog is welcome with a pet deposit, breed restrictions apply. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included with the rent. This will not last long, call us today to find out how to view and apply for this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1685 Maywood Ave have any available units?
1685 Maywood Ave has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1685 Maywood Ave have?
Some of 1685 Maywood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1685 Maywood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1685 Maywood Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1685 Maywood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1685 Maywood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Upland.
Does 1685 Maywood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1685 Maywood Ave does offer parking.
Does 1685 Maywood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1685 Maywood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1685 Maywood Ave have a pool?
No, 1685 Maywood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1685 Maywood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1685 Maywood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1685 Maywood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1685 Maywood Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1685 Maywood Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1685 Maywood Ave has units with air conditioning.
