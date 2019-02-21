1685 Maywood Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

North Upland, Single Story 3 Bed 2 Bath House for Lease - This beautiful corner lot, single story home has upgraded bathrooms, granite countertops, 2 fireplaces, 2 walk-in closets in the master suite and fresh paint in all the bedrooms. Enter into the family room and you will see the dining area to your left which is attached to the kitchen with refrigerator included. The kitchen opens up to the spacious living room with another fireplace and dual sliding doors. Continue around to back through the family room and down the hall you will find 2 nice sized bedrooms with ample closet space. At the end of the hall you will see the full bathroom with upgraded vanity and tiled shower. The master suite boasts his and her separate walk in closets, with attached bathroom with dual sinks, private toilet and an oversized tiled shower. Out back you will see plenty of grass for the kids to play in, a patio and a separate storage area to keep all of the holiday decorations in. Tenants to be responsible for all utilities, gardener included with the rent. No smoking. Your small dog is welcome with a pet deposit, breed restrictions apply. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included with the rent. This will not last long, call us today to find out how to view and apply for this property.