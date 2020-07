Amenities

dishwasher garage range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range Property Amenities parking garage

TWO BEDROOM,ONE BATH UNIT.WITH TWO CAR GARAGE ATTACHED WITH DIRECT ACCESS TO YOUR UNIT. LAUNDRY IN GARAGE. THIS IS PART OF A 4-PLEX. LOCATED NEAR THE OLD TOWN UPLAND. CLOSE TO SHOPS AND 10 FWY . THIS UNIT HAS BEEN PAINTED, NEW STOVE ,DISHWASHER, NEW GRANIT COUNTER TOP. VERY NICE UNIT.