4381 Burr Ct

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

AVAILABLE July 1st.$2,295.per month. 3 bedrooms plus a loft / 2.5 bathrooms. 1945 sq. ft. 2 story. 2 car attached garage. Inside laundry room. Fireplace in family room. Alarm system. Currently Being repainted. Nice low maintenance yard. Jefferson School District: Traina Elementary & Kimball High area. Small pet may be negotiable with extra deposit. Ask me about the details. For further information & viewing appointments. Call 1-800-993-1146 or Judy Fraga 209-814-5822. Please make sure you drive by or Google area to make sure it fits your needs & you like the area. $45 non refundable application fee per every adult over 18 years of age that would be residing in the home, application must be completed at www.ColdwellBankerLeasing.com Thank you Jackie Minyard