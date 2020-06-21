All apartments in Tracy
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

4381 Burr Ct

4381 Burr Court · No Longer Available
Location

4381 Burr Court, Tracy, CA 95377
Edgewood

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
AVAILABLE July 1st.$2,295.per month. 3 bedrooms plus a loft / 2.5 bathrooms. 1945 sq. ft. 2 story. 2 car attached garage. Inside laundry room. Fireplace in family room. Alarm system. Currently Being repainted. Nice low maintenance yard. Jefferson School District: Traina Elementary & Kimball High area. Small pet may be negotiable with extra deposit. Ask me about the details. For further information & viewing appointments. Call 1-800-993-1146 or Judy Fraga 209-814-5822. Please make sure you drive by or Google area to make sure it fits your needs & you like the area. $45 non refundable application fee per every adult over 18 years of age that would be residing in the home, application must be completed at www.ColdwellBankerLeasing.com Thank you Jackie Minyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4381 Burr Ct have any available units?
4381 Burr Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tracy, CA.
What amenities does 4381 Burr Ct have?
Some of 4381 Burr Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4381 Burr Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4381 Burr Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4381 Burr Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4381 Burr Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4381 Burr Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4381 Burr Ct does offer parking.
Does 4381 Burr Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4381 Burr Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4381 Burr Ct have a pool?
No, 4381 Burr Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4381 Burr Ct have accessible units?
No, 4381 Burr Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4381 Burr Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4381 Burr Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 4381 Burr Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4381 Burr Ct has units with air conditioning.
