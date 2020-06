Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Move in ready NOW!! Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath home conveniently located in the heart of Tracy. Tile flooring thru out Fridge washer and dryer are included NO smoking No Backyard and NO garage only street or driveway parking and must carry renters insurance. Please contact our office to view the property

www.jjpm.net Due to COVID-19, showing information is uncertain in some areas. In compliance with local and state mandates the following is temporarily in place.

-Showings are by appointment only

-Only two people may attend a showing

-Both people attending a showing must complete the Coronavirus Property Entry Advisory & Declaration



-Both people are required to wear masks



if you have any questions please contact the office at 925-362-8908 or 209-836-9620