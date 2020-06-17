All apartments in Torrance
921 ARLINGTON AVENUE -5
Last updated May 16 2020 at 4:51 AM

921 ARLINGTON AVENUE -5

921 Arlington Avenue · (310) 701-0264
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

921 Arlington Avenue, Torrance, CA 90501
Olde Torrance

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,690

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Immaculate large 1-bedroom downstairs apartment ready for immediate move in. Fresh tone on tone paint with new plank flooring and carpeting. Lots of storage, garage parking, water and trash paid. All amenities you need including laundry facilities, garage parking with electric doors and storage. BBQ area, community clubhouse and pool. Community is gated and has an on-site Resident Manager. This is a non-smoking complex. Pet Friendly
Pet Friendly! Close to shopping, schools and gentrified Old Town Torrance, this lushly landscaped building has all the amenities you need. Large 1- and 2-bedroom units are clean, bright and newly upgraded with plank flooring and carpeting. Refrigerator, built-in range/oven, trash and water are provided. Amenities include laundry facilities, garage parking with electric doors and storage, BBQ area, community clubhouse and pool. This is a non-smoking community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 ARLINGTON AVENUE -5 have any available units?
921 ARLINGTON AVENUE -5 has a unit available for $1,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 ARLINGTON AVENUE -5 have?
Some of 921 ARLINGTON AVENUE -5's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 ARLINGTON AVENUE -5 currently offering any rent specials?
921 ARLINGTON AVENUE -5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 ARLINGTON AVENUE -5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 921 ARLINGTON AVENUE -5 is pet friendly.
Does 921 ARLINGTON AVENUE -5 offer parking?
Yes, 921 ARLINGTON AVENUE -5 does offer parking.
Does 921 ARLINGTON AVENUE -5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 ARLINGTON AVENUE -5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 ARLINGTON AVENUE -5 have a pool?
Yes, 921 ARLINGTON AVENUE -5 has a pool.
Does 921 ARLINGTON AVENUE -5 have accessible units?
No, 921 ARLINGTON AVENUE -5 does not have accessible units.
Does 921 ARLINGTON AVENUE -5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 ARLINGTON AVENUE -5 does not have units with dishwashers.
