921 ARLINGTON AVENUE -5

Immaculate large 1-bedroom downstairs apartment ready for immediate move in. Fresh tone on tone paint with new plank flooring and carpeting. Lots of storage, garage parking, water and trash paid. All amenities you need including laundry facilities, garage parking with electric doors and storage. BBQ area, community clubhouse and pool. Community is gated and has an on-site Resident Manager. This is a non-smoking complex. Pet Friendly

Pet Friendly! Close to shopping, schools and gentrified Old Town Torrance, this lushly landscaped building has all the amenities you need. Large 1- and 2-bedroom units are clean, bright and newly upgraded with plank flooring and carpeting. Refrigerator, built-in range/oven, trash and water are provided. Amenities include laundry facilities, garage parking with electric doors and storage, BBQ area, community clubhouse and pool. This is a non-smoking community.