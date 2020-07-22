5858 S Pacific Coast Hwy #1

Amenities
Like to BBQ or would like an outdoor space? - Property Id: 319709
Cute! 2 bedroom apartment with a HUGE patio in South Redondo Beach, just minutes from the Hollywood Riviera and Beach. Close to shopping, restaurants, library and park. Secured entry building with gated parking and onsite laundry. Truly a must see!!!
For a quick response....Call for questions and to set up a viewing 310* 504*0515
1 year lease,
Owner pays for water, trash!
small dog allowed under 15 lbs with a $500.00 deposit and a monthly fee of $15.00
*We do our own credit checks
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5858-s-pacific-coast-hwy-redondo-beach-ca-unit-%231/319709
Property Id 319709
(RLNE5940206)