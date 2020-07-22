5858 S Pacific Coast Hwy #1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Like to BBQ or would like an outdoor space?



Cute! 2 bedroom apartment with a HUGE patio in South Redondo Beach, just minutes from the Hollywood Riviera and Beach. Close to shopping, restaurants, library and park. Secured entry building with gated parking and onsite laundry. Truly a must see!!!

For a quick response....Call for questions and to set up a viewing 310* 504*0515



1 year lease,

Owner pays for water, trash!

small dog allowed under 15 lbs with a $500.00 deposit and a monthly fee of $15.00

*We do our own credit checks

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5858-s-pacific-coast-hwy-redondo-beach-ca-unit-%231/319709

