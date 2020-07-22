All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 5858 S Pacific Coast Hwy #1.
Last updated July 20 2020 at 11:40 AM

5858 S Pacific Coast Hwy #1

5858 Pacific Coast Highway · (310) 504-0515
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5858 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit #1 · Avail. now

$2,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 861 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Like to BBQ or would like an outdoor space? - Property Id: 319709

Cute! 2 bedroom apartment with a HUGE patio in South Redondo Beach, just minutes from the Hollywood Riviera and Beach. Close to shopping, restaurants, library and park. Secured entry building with gated parking and onsite laundry. Truly a must see!!!
For a quick response....Call for questions and to set up a viewing 310* 504*0515

1 year lease,
Owner pays for water, trash!
small dog allowed under 15 lbs with a $500.00 deposit and a monthly fee of $15.00
*We do our own credit checks
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5858-s-pacific-coast-hwy-redondo-beach-ca-unit-%231/319709
Property Id 319709

(RLNE5940206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5858 S Pacific Coast Hwy #1 have any available units?
5858 S Pacific Coast Hwy #1 has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 5858 S Pacific Coast Hwy #1 have?
Some of 5858 S Pacific Coast Hwy #1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5858 S Pacific Coast Hwy #1 currently offering any rent specials?
5858 S Pacific Coast Hwy #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5858 S Pacific Coast Hwy #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5858 S Pacific Coast Hwy #1 is pet friendly.
Does 5858 S Pacific Coast Hwy #1 offer parking?
Yes, 5858 S Pacific Coast Hwy #1 offers parking.
Does 5858 S Pacific Coast Hwy #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5858 S Pacific Coast Hwy #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5858 S Pacific Coast Hwy #1 have a pool?
No, 5858 S Pacific Coast Hwy #1 does not have a pool.
Does 5858 S Pacific Coast Hwy #1 have accessible units?
No, 5858 S Pacific Coast Hwy #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5858 S Pacific Coast Hwy #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5858 S Pacific Coast Hwy #1 has units with dishwashers.
