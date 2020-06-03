4527 Talisman Street

Amenities

Take advantage of the Award Winning Schools in West Torrance. This freshly painted 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom home has original wood floors. Ready for this summer's bbq's under a covered patio and huge grassy backyard. Other features include galley kitchen with breakfast nook, nice picture window in the living room, open floorplan from the living room to dining area, soaking tub, separate shower, double vanity in bathroom and 2 car garage. Centrally located to the Beach, Freeway, Del Amo Mall, Trader Joe's, Hospital and Restaurants. Landlord is looking for good credit, sufficient income, and sorry no pets.