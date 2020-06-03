All apartments in Torrance
4527 Talisman Street

4527 Talisman Street · No Longer Available
Location

4527 Talisman Street, Torrance, CA 90503
West Torrance

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Take advantage of the Award Winning Schools in West Torrance. This freshly painted 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom home has original wood floors. Ready for this summer's bbq's under a covered patio and huge grassy backyard. Other features include galley kitchen with breakfast nook, nice picture window in the living room, open floorplan from the living room to dining area, soaking tub, separate shower, double vanity in bathroom and 2 car garage. Centrally located to the Beach, Freeway, Del Amo Mall, Trader Joe's, Hospital and Restaurants. Landlord is looking for good credit, sufficient income, and sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4527 Talisman Street have any available units?
4527 Talisman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 4527 Talisman Street have?
Some of 4527 Talisman Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4527 Talisman Street currently offering any rent specials?
4527 Talisman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4527 Talisman Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4527 Talisman Street is pet friendly.
Does 4527 Talisman Street offer parking?
Yes, 4527 Talisman Street offers parking.
Does 4527 Talisman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4527 Talisman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4527 Talisman Street have a pool?
No, 4527 Talisman Street does not have a pool.
Does 4527 Talisman Street have accessible units?
No, 4527 Talisman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4527 Talisman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4527 Talisman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
