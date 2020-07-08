4501 Greenmeadows Avenue

Amenities

This quant property is located in the sought after Hollywood Rivera area within walking distance to Richardson Middle School and South High. Convenient shopping within a mile of property. This three bedroom two bath residence is the ideal property for a young couple with school age children. Greenmeadows is a quiet neighborhood also ideal for that older couple seeking a quiet relaxed atmosphere. Original wood floors with a relaxing front porch and patio area in the back of house perfect for that weekend barbeque.