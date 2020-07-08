4501 Greenmeadows Avenue, Torrance, CA 90505 Riviera
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This quant property is located in the sought after Hollywood Rivera area within walking distance to Richardson Middle School and South High. Convenient shopping within a mile of property. This three bedroom two bath residence is the ideal property for a young couple with school age children. Greenmeadows is a quiet neighborhood also ideal for that older couple seeking a quiet relaxed atmosphere. Original wood floors with a relaxing front porch and patio area in the back of house perfect for that weekend barbeque.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4501 Greenmeadows Avenue have any available units?
4501 Greenmeadows Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 4501 Greenmeadows Avenue have?
Some of 4501 Greenmeadows Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4501 Greenmeadows Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4501 Greenmeadows Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.