4490 Emerald Street

Fresh 3 Bedrooms and 3 Baths Townhome in gate community at Emerald Glen Town Home. Open layout and spacious Living Room with Custom Wood Style Floors, Fireplace, Dining Area, Wood Kitchen cabinets with double fridge. Appliances, Direct Access to Attached Two Car Garage, 1 bed in downstairs and 2 beds upstairs. Master Bedroom Suite with Walk-In Closet and Master Bathroom, All house Vinyl/wood looking flooring, All Bath Tile flooring, house in conveniently close to the Swimming Pool for family fun and it is situated at the end of the community. Front Patio for BBQ's, Walk to Victor Elementary, Victor Park and West Torrance Library. Jefferson Middle School and West High School are a short distance. Close to Restaurants, Shopping, Beaches, Employment centers. Much to see !