4340 Vista Montana

Amenities

One bedroom One bathroom available November 14th, 2018 on a month to month basis for a minimum of one month.

furnished

balcony

washer and dryer in unit

private bath

private room

walk in closet

Community Pool

Community Hot tub

Community BBQ

Free street parking

Im renting my furnished one bedroom apartment in Emeryville starting November 14th on a month to month sublet lease (move on November 14th and move out is flexible).



Location:

City: Emeryville, CA (Between Oakland, Berkeley, San Francisco in amazing location)

Rent: $3200 per month, 2-3 months lease only (Entire apartment)

Security deposit: $3000 at move in refund given immediately at move out.

ONE month only fee: If you need to rent for one month only, the fee is $3700/month, paid up front with no deposit required.

Additional nights are $140 per night.



Home Away from Home.

Youll love my place because of the kitchen, the coziness, the high ceilings, the views, & the amenities.

My place is suitable for couples, travelers, families.

A spacious one bedroom apartment.



Very centrally located, easy to get to SF, Oakland, & Berkeley.

Easy Transportation is BART (subway) & AC Transit (bus) & Amtrak Train for longer trips.

Restaurants nearby are Honor Kitchen & Cocktails, Townhouse Bar & Grill, The Bureau 510, Ikes Love & Sandwiches, Best Coast.

Large and open concept one bedroom beautiful apartment with an awesome view.

There is a full size bed in the bedroom, and large, comfortable twin daybed with extra twin trundle pull out in the living room.

All linens and sheets are provided, as well as towels, dishes, pots & pans, etc. A pretty well stocked home, feel free to use the condiments, spices, tea, coffee, etc.

There is a beautiful pool open until 10PM.

BBQ at the pool, a gym, community room, and a courtyard at this building complex.

A dynamic wonderful, and peaceful neighborhood. There are parks nearby and hidden gardens. A delicious breakfast spot is Doyle St. Cafe. Shop until you drop with several shopping centers nearby. Ross Dress for Less! Target, Best Buy, Bay St. Shopping Center, Ikea, etc.

Grocery Shopping is Trader Joes and Safeway in Emeryville, or Berkeley Bowl West is my favorite.