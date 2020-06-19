4256 W 182nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

House Is on Regina, Not on 182nd.

Charming North Torrance Home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, ++Plus A Bonus Room; With High Ceilings That Can Be Used As An Office / Family Room / Den, Exercise Room. Both Bathrooms Have Been Remodeled. New Central Heating and Air conditioning system in a wonderful location. This Remodeled Home boasts an open design living, A Completely Remodeled Kitchen with Modern White Shaker Cabinets, stainless steel appliances and Quartz Countertops. Upgraded, electrical & Cable, With LED Lights, Recessed LED Lights and Dimmers throughout the house. Area has hardwood floors with recessed lighting. Home is light, bright and Airy with Laminated & Tile Floors, nice flowing floorplan. The bedrooms are good size with good closet space, The washer and dryer hookups are conveniently located inside the ¾ Bathroom and Adjacent to the kitchen. Dual pane windows throughout for Energy efficiency and Quietness.Large Enclosed Back Yard With Organic Veggie Garden & Completely Private New 6-Foot Solid Vinyl Fencing & Gates, 2-Car Garage + 3-more Off Street Parking For A Total of 5-Parking Spots.

Great Location close to; Torrance Schools, To 405- Freeway, 2-short Blocks From The Southbay Galleria Mall, Walk To Shops & Restaurants, A Short Drive To Redondo, Hermosa, Manhattan Beaches, El Segundo. Close To Aerospace Companies and LAX Airport.

** All Showings By Appointments Only, Everyone must Wear a mask of face covering, Pets OK, must be under 25-pounds.