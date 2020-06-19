All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 4256 W 182nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
4256 W 182nd Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:53 PM

4256 W 182nd Street

4256 West 182nd Street · (310) 766-7171
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Northwest Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4256 West 182nd Street, Torrance, CA 90504
Northwest Torrance

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,480

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
House Is on Regina, Not on 182nd.
Charming North Torrance Home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, ++Plus A Bonus Room; With High Ceilings That Can Be Used As An Office / Family Room / Den, Exercise Room. Both Bathrooms Have Been Remodeled. New Central Heating and Air conditioning system in a wonderful location. This Remodeled Home boasts an open design living, A Completely Remodeled Kitchen with Modern White Shaker Cabinets, stainless steel appliances and Quartz Countertops. Upgraded, electrical & Cable, With LED Lights, Recessed LED Lights and Dimmers throughout the house. Area has hardwood floors with recessed lighting. Home is light, bright and Airy with Laminated & Tile Floors, nice flowing floorplan. The bedrooms are good size with good closet space, The washer and dryer hookups are conveniently located inside the ¾ Bathroom and Adjacent to the kitchen. Dual pane windows throughout for Energy efficiency and Quietness.Large Enclosed Back Yard With Organic Veggie Garden & Completely Private New 6-Foot Solid Vinyl Fencing & Gates, 2-Car Garage + 3-more Off Street Parking For A Total of 5-Parking Spots.
Great Location close to; Torrance Schools, To 405- Freeway, 2-short Blocks From The Southbay Galleria Mall, Walk To Shops & Restaurants, A Short Drive To Redondo, Hermosa, Manhattan Beaches, El Segundo. Close To Aerospace Companies and LAX Airport.
** All Showings By Appointments Only, Everyone must Wear a mask of face covering, Pets OK, must be under 25-pounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4256 W 182nd Street have any available units?
4256 W 182nd Street has a unit available for $3,480 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 4256 W 182nd Street have?
Some of 4256 W 182nd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4256 W 182nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4256 W 182nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4256 W 182nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4256 W 182nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 4256 W 182nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 4256 W 182nd Street does offer parking.
Does 4256 W 182nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4256 W 182nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4256 W 182nd Street have a pool?
No, 4256 W 182nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 4256 W 182nd Street have accessible units?
No, 4256 W 182nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4256 W 182nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4256 W 182nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4256 W 182nd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity