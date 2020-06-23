All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 4208 Michelle Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
4208 Michelle Dr.
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

4208 Michelle Dr.

4208 Michelle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4208 Michelle Drive, Torrance, CA 90503

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
garage
Beautiful 4 br 3 ba House ready to rent in West Torrance!! - * Freshly painted throughout
* Plank flooring Living room, both dinning, kitchen down stairs bathroom
* Small Bar
* 30" Black Stainless Steel Stove
* Black Dishwasher
* Pantry
* Blinds through the house
* Fireplace in family room
* Quartz counter tops
* Carpet
* Huge Closets space and extra
* Office area
* Laundry room
* 3 Car garage
* No pets
* We do not participate in section 8 program
* One year lease
* Resident pays for all utilities
* Resident pays monthly service for landscaping of $150 additional

Please contact Oreo for appointment at 310-753-4999

***Property Managed by RTI Properties, Inc.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4799581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4208 Michelle Dr. have any available units?
4208 Michelle Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 4208 Michelle Dr. have?
Some of 4208 Michelle Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4208 Michelle Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4208 Michelle Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4208 Michelle Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4208 Michelle Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 4208 Michelle Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4208 Michelle Dr. offers parking.
Does 4208 Michelle Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4208 Michelle Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4208 Michelle Dr. have a pool?
No, 4208 Michelle Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4208 Michelle Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4208 Michelle Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4208 Michelle Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4208 Michelle Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Families 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles