4130 Paseo De Las Tortugas

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, remodeled single family home in Hollywood Riveria for rent. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, lovingly updated for the pickiest tenant. Family kitchen opens to dining area and back yard deck. Family room with stone fireplace, hardwood floors and with lots of room to spread out. 4 bedrooms, master bedroom has a private bathroom. This home is amazing, owners sad to leave it and have created a wonderful place for someone else to call home. Great schools, close to shopping, restaurants, and access to the South Bay. Just about everything updated in the last several years. The kitchen is beautiful and amazingly perfect for the resident chef. Newer appliances and counter tops. Extra large 2 car garage with plenty of room for storage.