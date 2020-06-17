All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 4130 Paseo De Las Tortugas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
4130 Paseo De Las Tortugas
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:06 AM

4130 Paseo De Las Tortugas

4130 Paseo De Las Tortugas · (310) 418-4235
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4130 Paseo De Las Tortugas, Torrance, CA 90505
Riviera

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1604 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, remodeled single family home in Hollywood Riveria for rent. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, lovingly updated for the pickiest tenant. Family kitchen opens to dining area and back yard deck. Family room with stone fireplace, hardwood floors and with lots of room to spread out. 4 bedrooms, master bedroom has a private bathroom. This home is amazing, owners sad to leave it and have created a wonderful place for someone else to call home. Great schools, close to shopping, restaurants, and access to the South Bay. Just about everything updated in the last several years. The kitchen is beautiful and amazingly perfect for the resident chef. Newer appliances and counter tops. Extra large 2 car garage with plenty of room for storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4130 Paseo De Las Tortugas have any available units?
4130 Paseo De Las Tortugas has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 4130 Paseo De Las Tortugas have?
Some of 4130 Paseo De Las Tortugas's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4130 Paseo De Las Tortugas currently offering any rent specials?
4130 Paseo De Las Tortugas isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4130 Paseo De Las Tortugas pet-friendly?
No, 4130 Paseo De Las Tortugas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 4130 Paseo De Las Tortugas offer parking?
Yes, 4130 Paseo De Las Tortugas does offer parking.
Does 4130 Paseo De Las Tortugas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4130 Paseo De Las Tortugas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4130 Paseo De Las Tortugas have a pool?
No, 4130 Paseo De Las Tortugas does not have a pool.
Does 4130 Paseo De Las Tortugas have accessible units?
No, 4130 Paseo De Las Tortugas does not have accessible units.
Does 4130 Paseo De Las Tortugas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4130 Paseo De Las Tortugas has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4130 Paseo De Las Tortugas?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity