408 Palos Verdes Blvd

Remodeled, Spacious & Bright, Poolside Condo Above Hollywood Riviera w/ Breathtaking Panoramic Ocean Views! - PROPERTY FEATURES

2BR / 2.5BA

Approx. 1500 Sq Ft

2-Car Garage + Guest Pkg

Large Patio off Living Room & Large Balcony off Master - Both w/ Great Ocean Views

Spacious, Open & Bright 2-Tier Living Space w/ Small Bar, Fireplace & Huge Windows Facing Ocean

Formal Dining Rm off Kitchen

Spacious & Bright Kitchen w/ Lots of Cabinets, Granite & All New Stainless Appliances Incl Wine Refrigerator

Dual, Oversized Master Suites w/ Vaulted Ceilings & Attached Full Baths

Formal Master w/ Walk-In Closet & Private Balcony

2nd Master w/ Wall Closet

Beautiful New Hardwood & Tile in Kitchen & Baths

New W/D in Hallway Closet

Beautifully Landscaped & Newly Renovated Grounds w/ 2 Large Pools & Jacuzzis

Ideal Location Close to Hollywood Riviera



Water, Trash & Gardener Pd



RENT & DEPOSIT

$4000/Mth

$4200/Deposit

Nonsmoking & Pets Considered with Approval & Additional Deposit



***AVAILABLE NOW***



(RLNE3534500)