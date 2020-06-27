All apartments in Torrance
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
408 Palos Verdes Blvd
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:01 AM

408 Palos Verdes Blvd

408 Palos Verdes Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

408 Palos Verdes Boulevard, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Remodeled, Spacious & Bright, Poolside Condo Above Hollywood Riviera w/ Breathtaking Panoramic Ocean Views! - PROPERTY FEATURES
2BR / 2.5BA
Approx. 1500 Sq Ft
2-Car Garage + Guest Pkg
Large Patio off Living Room & Large Balcony off Master - Both w/ Great Ocean Views
Spacious, Open & Bright 2-Tier Living Space w/ Small Bar, Fireplace & Huge Windows Facing Ocean
Formal Dining Rm off Kitchen
Spacious & Bright Kitchen w/ Lots of Cabinets, Granite & All New Stainless Appliances Incl Wine Refrigerator
Dual, Oversized Master Suites w/ Vaulted Ceilings & Attached Full Baths
Formal Master w/ Walk-In Closet & Private Balcony
2nd Master w/ Wall Closet
Beautiful New Hardwood & Tile in Kitchen & Baths
New W/D in Hallway Closet
Beautifully Landscaped & Newly Renovated Grounds w/ 2 Large Pools & Jacuzzis
Ideal Location Close to Hollywood Riviera

Water, Trash & Gardener Pd

RENT & DEPOSIT
$4000/Mth
$4200/Deposit
Nonsmoking & Pets Considered with Approval & Additional Deposit

***AVAILABLE NOW***

(RLNE3534500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Palos Verdes Blvd have any available units?
408 Palos Verdes Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 Palos Verdes Blvd have?
Some of 408 Palos Verdes Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Palos Verdes Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
408 Palos Verdes Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Palos Verdes Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 Palos Verdes Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 408 Palos Verdes Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 408 Palos Verdes Blvd offers parking.
Does 408 Palos Verdes Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Palos Verdes Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Palos Verdes Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 408 Palos Verdes Blvd has a pool.
Does 408 Palos Verdes Blvd have accessible units?
No, 408 Palos Verdes Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Palos Verdes Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 Palos Verdes Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
