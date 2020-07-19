All apartments in Torrance
406 Paseo Miramar
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:18 AM

406 Paseo Miramar

406 Paseo Miramar · No Longer Available
Location

406 Paseo Miramar, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Gorgeous Executive Mediterranean Home in the prestigious gated Riviera Beach Colony of Hollywood Riviera! The property has 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, a beautiful bright entry with marble floors leading up to the formal dining room and living room with a fireplace and balcony to enjoy sunsets! The perfectly appointed kitchen opens to a family room with a built in entertainment center. There are french doors off the kitchen that lead to the quiet backyard patio that includes a barbecue area, pergola for enjoying evening meals under and a serene fountain, all with lush landscaping. The master suite is large with a balcony for morning coffee with an ocean view, large master bathroom with spa tub and open shower plus custom closets. Downstairs are more bedrooms and baths and the media room ready for you to enjoy a movie! There is a separate Laundry room and 2 car garage all with plenty of storage. This is an amazing location with easy access to the beach, shops and restaurants in the Riviera Village!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 Paseo Miramar have any available units?
406 Paseo Miramar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 406 Paseo Miramar have?
Some of 406 Paseo Miramar's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 Paseo Miramar currently offering any rent specials?
406 Paseo Miramar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 Paseo Miramar pet-friendly?
No, 406 Paseo Miramar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 406 Paseo Miramar offer parking?
Yes, 406 Paseo Miramar offers parking.
Does 406 Paseo Miramar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 Paseo Miramar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 Paseo Miramar have a pool?
No, 406 Paseo Miramar does not have a pool.
Does 406 Paseo Miramar have accessible units?
No, 406 Paseo Miramar does not have accessible units.
Does 406 Paseo Miramar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 406 Paseo Miramar has units with dishwashers.
