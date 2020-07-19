406 Paseo Miramar

Amenities

Gorgeous Executive Mediterranean Home in the prestigious gated Riviera Beach Colony of Hollywood Riviera! The property has 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, a beautiful bright entry with marble floors leading up to the formal dining room and living room with a fireplace and balcony to enjoy sunsets! The perfectly appointed kitchen opens to a family room with a built in entertainment center. There are french doors off the kitchen that lead to the quiet backyard patio that includes a barbecue area, pergola for enjoying evening meals under and a serene fountain, all with lush landscaping. The master suite is large with a balcony for morning coffee with an ocean view, large master bathroom with spa tub and open shower plus custom closets. Downstairs are more bedrooms and baths and the media room ready for you to enjoy a movie! There is a separate Laundry room and 2 car garage all with plenty of storage. This is an amazing location with easy access to the beach, shops and restaurants in the Riviera Village!