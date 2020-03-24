3659 Newton Street

Amenities

Remodeled two story, front unit, 2 bedrooms 2 baths plus a den/office, located in South Torrance. Quiet Walteria neighborhood. Bright & airy. Laminated wood floor throughout. Newer dual pane windows. New interior paint, New window blinds, Brand New vanity in first-floor bathroom. Inside laundry hook-ups. One 2 car garage shared by 2 units. Walking distance to Walteria Elementary School. Close proximity to award winning schools, shopping, restaurants, beaches, and all the Southbay has to offer. Sorry, no pets. Move-in READY!!!