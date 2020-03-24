All apartments in Torrance
3659 Newton Street

3659 Newton Street · No Longer Available
Location

3659 Newton Street, Torrance, CA 90505
Walteria

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Remodeled two story, front unit, 2 bedrooms 2 baths plus a den/office, located in South Torrance. Quiet Walteria neighborhood. Bright & airy. Laminated wood floor throughout. Newer dual pane windows. New interior paint, New window blinds, Brand New vanity in first-floor bathroom. Inside laundry hook-ups. One 2 car garage shared by 2 units. Walking distance to Walteria Elementary School. Close proximity to award winning schools, shopping, restaurants, beaches, and all the Southbay has to offer. Sorry, no pets. Move-in READY!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3659 Newton Street have any available units?
3659 Newton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3659 Newton Street have?
Some of 3659 Newton Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3659 Newton Street currently offering any rent specials?
3659 Newton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3659 Newton Street pet-friendly?
No, 3659 Newton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 3659 Newton Street offer parking?
Yes, 3659 Newton Street offers parking.
Does 3659 Newton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3659 Newton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3659 Newton Street have a pool?
No, 3659 Newton Street does not have a pool.
Does 3659 Newton Street have accessible units?
No, 3659 Newton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3659 Newton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3659 Newton Street has units with dishwashers.
