3642 West 227th Place

Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic 4-bedroom Single family home for lease in the coveted city of Torrance. Home has plenty of space for a larger family with a three car Garage and tons of storage throughout. Move in ready with New hardwood throughout the home. Central Air Conditioning and Heating to keep you comfortable. Lower floor has a Large living room, Kitchen, two great sized bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Upper floor has 2 very large bedrooms with a Full Bath in hallway. There are two bonus enclosed patios which can be used for a multitude of purposes.Huge Backyard! Central location! Close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Located in the Award-winning Torrance unified school district.

Contact us to schedule a showing.