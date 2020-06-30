All apartments in Torrance
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:57 AM

3615 W 224th Street

3615 West 224th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3615 West 224th Street, Torrance, CA 90505
Torrance Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
This single story home is 1480SF on a large 5275SF corner lot in South Torrance-- just minutes away from South Bay Beaches. This mid-century modern home was built in 1956. Updates include recessed lighting, new laminate floors, new roof, new remodeled bath, new window shades, new electric car charger, new washer and dryer and new interior paint throughout. The full bath in hallway has been completely remodeled with a newly tiled bathtub with shower, new quartz vanity and toilet. Kitchen is equipped with built-in 5 burner cooktop, dishwasher and breakfast bar. Spacious family room. All bedrooms have large closets with sliding mirror doors and new recessed lighting. This home is equipped with central AC and Heat. The private fenced in backyard offers a wood deck and a generous lawn area, a storage shed and a fruitful, mature orange tree. Has automatic sprinklers and gardener lawn service is included. The fireplace in living room is for decorative only. Great schools: Arnold Elementary School, Calle Mayor Middle and South High School! Walking distance to AMC Movie Theatre, Del Amo Fashion Shopping Center and many Local Restaurants. Pets are welcome! Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3615 W 224th Street have any available units?
3615 W 224th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3615 W 224th Street have?
Some of 3615 W 224th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3615 W 224th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3615 W 224th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3615 W 224th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3615 W 224th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3615 W 224th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3615 W 224th Street offers parking.
Does 3615 W 224th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3615 W 224th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3615 W 224th Street have a pool?
No, 3615 W 224th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3615 W 224th Street have accessible units?
No, 3615 W 224th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3615 W 224th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3615 W 224th Street has units with dishwashers.

