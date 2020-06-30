3615 W 224th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

This single story home is 1480SF on a large 5275SF corner lot in South Torrance-- just minutes away from South Bay Beaches. This mid-century modern home was built in 1956. Updates include recessed lighting, new laminate floors, new roof, new remodeled bath, new window shades, new electric car charger, new washer and dryer and new interior paint throughout. The full bath in hallway has been completely remodeled with a newly tiled bathtub with shower, new quartz vanity and toilet. Kitchen is equipped with built-in 5 burner cooktop, dishwasher and breakfast bar. Spacious family room. All bedrooms have large closets with sliding mirror doors and new recessed lighting. This home is equipped with central AC and Heat. The private fenced in backyard offers a wood deck and a generous lawn area, a storage shed and a fruitful, mature orange tree. Has automatic sprinklers and gardener lawn service is included. The fireplace in living room is for decorative only. Great schools: Arnold Elementary School, Calle Mayor Middle and South High School! Walking distance to AMC Movie Theatre, Del Amo Fashion Shopping Center and many Local Restaurants. Pets are welcome! Available Now!