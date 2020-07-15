All apartments in Torrance
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

3601 W 182nd Street

3601 West 182nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3601 West 182nd Street, Torrance, CA 90504
Northwest Torrance

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This updated home features beautiful new flooring, an addition including a master suite with a large walk-in closet, enough room for customization. Open floor plan, with living room/family room, dining area, kitchen, and breakfast nook. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Hallway is full of storage space, with an abundance of linen closets. Access to attic is in front of the second bedroom. Detached garage, opening from the rear. Fenced in backyard, plenty of room to make this space your outdoor retreat. Walking distance from restaurants, multiple schools, and stores. Great neighborhood for families. Close to freeways and nearby malls. About 15 minutes driving from the beach. does not guarantee nor warrant accuracy of the above information. Buyers are advised to independently verify the accuracy of information provided by the sellers and their agents regarding square footage, lot size, condition, and features of this property. Buyers can do this with either personal inspection, or the assistance of professionals and experts in their respective fields.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3601 W 182nd Street have any available units?
3601 W 182nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3601 W 182nd Street have?
Some of 3601 W 182nd Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3601 W 182nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
3601 W 182nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 W 182nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 3601 W 182nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 3601 W 182nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 3601 W 182nd Street offers parking.
Does 3601 W 182nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3601 W 182nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 W 182nd Street have a pool?
No, 3601 W 182nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 3601 W 182nd Street have accessible units?
No, 3601 W 182nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3601 W 182nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3601 W 182nd Street has units with dishwashers.
