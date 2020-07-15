3601 W 182nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This updated home features beautiful new flooring, an addition including a master suite with a large walk-in closet, enough room for customization. Open floor plan, with living room/family room, dining area, kitchen, and breakfast nook. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Hallway is full of storage space, with an abundance of linen closets. Access to attic is in front of the second bedroom. Detached garage, opening from the rear. Fenced in backyard, plenty of room to make this space your outdoor retreat. Walking distance from restaurants, multiple schools, and stores. Great neighborhood for families. Close to freeways and nearby malls. About 15 minutes driving from the beach. does not guarantee nor warrant accuracy of the above information. Buyers are advised to independently verify the accuracy of information provided by the sellers and their agents regarding square footage, lot size, condition, and features of this property. Buyers can do this with either personal inspection, or the assistance of professionals and experts in their respective fields.