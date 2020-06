3538 Torrance Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan

BEAUTIFUL TRI-LEVEL TOWNHOUSE LOCATED IN A PRIVATE GATED COMMUNITY, "BEACH CITY BUNGALOWS', BUILT IN

2005, FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS, LIVING ROOM WITH TWO-SIDED FIREPLACE, FORMAL DINING ROOM, LARGE

FAMILY KITCHEN WITH WHIRLPOOL REFRIGERATOR AND STOVE, RECESSED LIGHTING, CEILING FAN AND TWO

BALCONIES. MASTER BEDROOM WITH DOUBLE VANITY, WALK-IN CLOSET AND TUB/SHOWER. SPACIOUS GARAGE WITH

PLENTY OF ROOM FOR STORAGE, WORKSHOP, OR 3RD CAR. LOCATED IN A PRIME TORRANCE AREA, WALKING DISTANCE

TO DEL AMO MALL AND RESTAURANTS. AWARD-WINNING TORRANCE SCHOOL DISTRICT.