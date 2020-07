Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking

This gorgeous house offers a bright, and a well designed open floor plan. The new installed windows, doors, and floors will make it more inviting. There is a master suite with full bath, and a walk-in closet. There is a large living room with fire place. The open and large kitchen offers plenty of counters, and cabinets. The private backyard has large grass area, plenty of trees, and a cover patio. This is a must see.