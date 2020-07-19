All apartments in Torrance
3252 Candlewood Road

Location

3252 Candlewood Road, Torrance, CA 90505
Country Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Walteria Torrance Home! - Beautifully updated Walteria home with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Cozy fireplace in living room and a lovely backyard patio that is perfect for relaxing anytime of day. Walking distance to a gorgeous park. Come and enjoy everything that Torrance has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3252 Candlewood Road have any available units?
3252 Candlewood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3252 Candlewood Road have?
Some of 3252 Candlewood Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3252 Candlewood Road currently offering any rent specials?
3252 Candlewood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3252 Candlewood Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3252 Candlewood Road is pet friendly.
Does 3252 Candlewood Road offer parking?
No, 3252 Candlewood Road does not offer parking.
Does 3252 Candlewood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3252 Candlewood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3252 Candlewood Road have a pool?
No, 3252 Candlewood Road does not have a pool.
Does 3252 Candlewood Road have accessible units?
No, 3252 Candlewood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3252 Candlewood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3252 Candlewood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
