Amenities

gym pool range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities gym pool

Quaint one bedroom, one bath condo in a quiet neighborhood. Community has a pool and also a gym! Located in the highly rated Torrance Unified School District, there is also plenty of shopping and entertainment minutes away. Additionally, freeway access is very close and convenient! This property is getting a new stove prior to tenants moving in as well.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.