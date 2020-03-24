2971 Plaza Del Amo

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Call Roger Hart (310)350-1749 for more info or showing. Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 3 bath (1+1+1/2) end unit town home in the desirable Springwood gated community. Main level features an open dining/living room with gorgeous floors, fireplace, new blinds & fixtures, two coat closets and a convenient upgraded half bath. Kitchen has been completely remodeled with granite counters, new paint, and new stainless steel appliances. Top level boasts a spacious master bedroom with a sitting area with fireplace, two closets, and a nicely sized master bathroom flushed with natural lighting. Also includes a second bedroom and a full hall bath with new fixtures, lighting, & toilet. Unit is an end unit with only one shared common wall and close to guest parking area. Two-car garage with new washer/dryer. Association offers pool and spa.