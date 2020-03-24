All apartments in Torrance
Last updated March 17 2020 at 8:35 AM

2971 Plaza Del Amo

2971 Plaza Del Amo · (310) 350-1749
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2971 Plaza Del Amo, Torrance, CA 90503
Springwood

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Call Roger Hart (310)350-1749 for more info or showing. Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 3 bath (1+1+1/2) end unit town home in the desirable Springwood gated community. Main level features an open dining/living room with gorgeous floors, fireplace, new blinds & fixtures, two coat closets and a convenient upgraded half bath. Kitchen has been completely remodeled with granite counters, new paint, and new stainless steel appliances. Top level boasts a spacious master bedroom with a sitting area with fireplace, two closets, and a nicely sized master bathroom flushed with natural lighting. Also includes a second bedroom and a full hall bath with new fixtures, lighting, & toilet. Unit is an end unit with only one shared common wall and close to guest parking area. Two-car garage with new washer/dryer. Association offers pool and spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2971 Plaza Del Amo have any available units?
2971 Plaza Del Amo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2971 Plaza Del Amo have?
Some of 2971 Plaza Del Amo's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2971 Plaza Del Amo currently offering any rent specials?
2971 Plaza Del Amo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2971 Plaza Del Amo pet-friendly?
No, 2971 Plaza Del Amo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2971 Plaza Del Amo offer parking?
Yes, 2971 Plaza Del Amo does offer parking.
Does 2971 Plaza Del Amo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2971 Plaza Del Amo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2971 Plaza Del Amo have a pool?
Yes, 2971 Plaza Del Amo has a pool.
Does 2971 Plaza Del Amo have accessible units?
No, 2971 Plaza Del Amo does not have accessible units.
Does 2971 Plaza Del Amo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2971 Plaza Del Amo has units with dishwashers.
