2971 Plaza Del Amo

Amenities
Call Roger Hart (310)350-1749 for more info or showing. Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 3 bath (1+1+1/2) end unit town home in the desirable Springwood gated community. Main level features an open dining/living room with gorgeous floors, fireplace, new blinds & fixtures, two coat closets and a convenient upgraded half bath. Kitchen has been completely remodeled with granite counters, new paint, and new stainless steel appliances. Top level boasts a spacious master bedroom with a sitting area with fireplace, two closets, and a nicely sized master bathroom flushed with natural lighting. Also includes a second bedroom and a full hall bath with new fixtures, lighting, & toilet. Unit is an end unit with only one shared common wall and close to guest parking area. Two-car garage with new washer/dryer. Association offers pool and spa.