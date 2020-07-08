2841 Maricopa Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom and 2.5 Bathroom Single Family Residence in gated community. Beautiful gourmet kitchen, opens to great room with kitchen island, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Living room with fireplace and view of large private deck. Bonus room and 3 bedrooms on first floor. Impressive Master Suite with private room and walk-in closet. Unit includes A/C system, attached 2 car garage and private parking space. Gated community with Community pool, spa and BBQ. Convenient location nearby Wilson park, Del Amo Mall and beaches.