Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
2841 Maricopa Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2841 Maricopa Street

2841 Maricopa Street · No Longer Available
Location

2841 Maricopa Street, Torrance, CA 90503

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom and 2.5 Bathroom Single Family Residence in gated community. Beautiful gourmet kitchen, opens to great room with kitchen island, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Living room with fireplace and view of large private deck. Bonus room and 3 bedrooms on first floor. Impressive Master Suite with private room and walk-in closet. Unit includes A/C system, attached 2 car garage and private parking space. Gated community with Community pool, spa and BBQ. Convenient location nearby Wilson park, Del Amo Mall and beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2841 Maricopa Street have any available units?
2841 Maricopa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2841 Maricopa Street have?
Some of 2841 Maricopa Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2841 Maricopa Street currently offering any rent specials?
2841 Maricopa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2841 Maricopa Street pet-friendly?
No, 2841 Maricopa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2841 Maricopa Street offer parking?
Yes, 2841 Maricopa Street offers parking.
Does 2841 Maricopa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2841 Maricopa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2841 Maricopa Street have a pool?
Yes, 2841 Maricopa Street has a pool.
Does 2841 Maricopa Street have accessible units?
No, 2841 Maricopa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2841 Maricopa Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2841 Maricopa Street has units with dishwashers.

